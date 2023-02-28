Despite a 2022 made up of more shadows than lights, Mercedes has chosen to continue on its own path with its ideas, with the aim of returning to the top to constantly fight for top positions. However, ever since the presentation of the W14, team managers have tried to keep a low profile, aware that closing the gap from Red Bull in just one winter would not have been easy.

Towards mid-February, Toto Wolff was convinced of the potential of the new car and that, sooner or later, the Brackley team would return to winning with continuity, but without balancing on timing, taking some time if the first steps did not immediately confirmed as competitive.

Apart from the classic pre-tactics, a practice in which the Team Principal of the Stella is a master, Wolff has hinted on several occasions that at the moment he does not see himself in battle with Ferrari and Mercedes but that, on the contrary, there is still work to be done to go back to the top. “I don’t think we will be able to be as fast as Red Bull and Ferrari: we have to be very realistic. What is certain is that we are a great team that can carry out developments quickly. We need to understand and analyze the data. We have everything we need to be competitive.”

Indeed, at the end of the test Wolff didn’t even rule out that the Aston Martin could turn out to be a sudden surprise, one that could mix the cards on the table, above all thanks to the excellent results in terms of consumption obtained during the race simulations.

When twelve months ago the Brackley team amazed everyone by bringing the W13 in the “zero pods” version to the track, it was soon realized that that project had several critical points, including porpoising, that rebound effect that required time and an adjustment of CFD models to be understood and contained. The first indications of the tests in Bahrain seem to have confirmed that porpoising on the W14 is just an old memory and this is an encouraging aspect, because it will allow us to focus on more vital elements for development.

Precisely on the subject of updates, the team’s direct technician Mike Elliott explained that important news should arrive for the W14 in the coming months; a new package that will be an evolution of the current one, without betraying the philosophy also adopted with the 2023 single-seater. A lot of work has been done in the lower area of ​​the single-seater, under the floor, and that’s where a lot of set-up tests have been concentrated.

During the three-day test, Mercedes also carried out cooling measurements, opening or keeping the gills closed on the side. Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

An evident aspect from day one was the lack of top speeds on the straights, which were clearly lower than those of the closest rivals. In this sense, Mercedes explained that the choice fell on the use of an extremely loaded wing in order to have a more indicative reference in data collection, but a further specification is already planned for the Grand Prix weekend which should contribute to reduce overall drag.

A theme that shouldn’t be underestimated, because in 2022 the German manufacturer was often forced to use highly loaded wings to limit balancing problems, with a major impact on speeds on reach, sometimes even 10 km/h lower than those of the other teams of vertex.

A first day dedicated to long-distance work

Mercedes has not betrayed what it said at the presentation: no last-minute updates, no big packages in the tests as happened in 2022. This year it was important to take advantage of the tests to fully understand the car and its critical issues, understand if the W14 could be a solid base to work from. This can also be seen from the schedule completed on the first day of practice, with several eight-lap stints already completed in the early morning hours, demonstrating an intense plan.

“The start of testing was solid. The car ran flawlessly from start to finish and this enabled us to complete an ambitious program for day one. It always takes a few days to understand a new car, but we have a reasonable idea of ​​where we want to improve the balance. It was encouraging to see that this is a much calmer and more stable platform to work with than the W13,” Andrew Shovlin explained at the end of the first day.

Test Bahrain track time – Mercedes Photo by: Gianluca D’Alessandro

This aspect is even more evident by noting what happened in the afternoon, when Hamilton was the only driver to complete three long stints of fifteen laps each, although the last one on C1, actually even longer, was partially completed during the FIA ​​procedures for testing the Virtual Safety Car. With a significant fuel load, however, the pace on the C2 and on the harder compound used seemed convincing especially in terms of consumption: undoubtedly the milder temperatures of the evening helped by reducing the stress on the tyres.

Although it is clear that Mercedes has decided to maintain a cautious approach in the simulations, without any evidence of undercut as confirmed by the attack times, the two consecutive long runs completed on C2 and C1, with a quantity of petrol useful to cover with certainty at least forty rounds, showed a contained degradation.

See also "They don't know that she is his girlfriend": they reveal the relationship of Piqué's children with Clara Chía Hamilton first stint on C3 – 4.44 pm (Thursday) Second Hamilton stint on C2 – 18:25 (Thursday) Third Hamilton stint on C1 (Thursday) 38.651 38.906 37.129 38,781 38.405 36.154 38.497 38,706 36.078 38,762 38,376 36,572 39.033 38.403 36,488 39.288 38.252 36.425 39.217 38,799 36.645 39.919 38,347 36,537 40.197 38.67 36.73 39.72 39.07 37.24 39.624 38.56 37.069 40.079 38.674 37.34 40,657 38.864 40,369 39.189 42,877 39.293

Friday’s problems didn’t send the team into a crisis

The second day was probably the most complex to decipher, the one that brought out much more than a few doubts about the potential of the W14. In the morning the team concentrated in particular on set-up tests, with short runs of 4/6 laps each to observe the behavior of the car as the set-up changed, always with the C3 compound in order to maintain a stable element during the comparisons.

A work continued also in the first part of the afternoon session with the use of flow-viz paint and rakes, which should have been more indicative since a race simulation with George Russell at the wheel was foreseen.

George Russell stopped on the side of the track after the hydraulic problem on the second day.

However, due to a hydraulic problem which had also knocked out the use of the gearbox and the clutch, the Englishman had been forced to stop on the track, interrupting the plan foreseen for the evening hours well in advance. Apart from the technical problem, what surprised the Stella engineers on the second day was a sudden lack of load and overall stability, which was discussed at length in an attempt to trace the causes.

“During the night we worked hard to perfect the specifications of the car and to recover our direction on the set-up. We seem to have made some progress; both drivers felt that the car felt much better in all conditions today and that the balance is closer to what they require over a single lap and long run,” explained Shovlin at the end of day three, illustrating the work done the previous night to improve the overall balance.

Long stints show limited degradation

The interesting aspect is that, on Saturday morning, the technicians worked quite constantly on the front suspension, intervening on several occasions between one run and another. It is therefore no surprise that in the first part of the morning the team concentrated mainly on rather short runs before returning to the pits and making the necessary modifications. Only around midday, two hours after the lunch break, the Brackley team focused again on long runs by completing another race simulation, however interrupted by the red flag caused by the problem on Valtteri Bottas’ Alfa Romeo.

First Russell stint on C3 – 11.52am (Saturday) Second Russell stint on C2 (Saturday) Third stint Russell on C1 (Saturday) 39.106 38,646 37,531 39.402 38,611 36,529 (traffic to Hulkenberg) 40,568 38,811 36,878 40.026 39.285 37,724 39.913 39.068 37,871 39.879 39.111 37,542 39.677 39.134 37,239 40.065 39,377 38.055 (traffic for Leclerc) 40,516 39.186 37.97 (traffic for Leclerc) 40,589 39.274 39.121 (traffic for Leclerc) 40,759 39,386 38.302 40,692 39.683 38.375 40,623 39.335 38.091 39.283 39.291 39,446 39.625

As hypothesized, on the C3, the softest compound expected over the weekend of the Grand Prix, the simulations showed a certain degradation, understandable given the high temperatures, about 2°C higher than the previous day. However, the runs carried out on C2 and C1 have provided positive indications, not so much for the times themselves, but for the fact that there has not been a marked drop despite the traffic caused by Nico Hulkenberg from Charles Leclerc.

Finally, the afternoon session saw a program split in half: once again long runs in the early hours, to then concentrate on work with the softer compounds, especially useful for having a few more parameters on tires that present some important innovations compared to to that of last season.

George Russell on track on soft tires to gather data on new tires in the final morning. Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Summing up after three days of testing is undoubtedly not an easy undertaking, especially with Friday concluded early and at the mercy of set-up problems, but in terms of consumption, the W14 seems to have given encouraging indications, although a heavily loaded wing could have lent a hand. The fact remains that this aspect would follow one of the strengths of the W13, which is very delicate on tires over long distances but struggles in the warm-up phase over the flying lap.

The wind played a key role in the first two days, because it created some instability in the management of the rear. While waiting for the updates scheduled for the next few weeks, it will be interesting to understand if the W14 has solved some weaknesses of its progenitor.