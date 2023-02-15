The Silver Arrows are back to black. Just one season after the return to the classic color that has distinguished them for decades, the W14 E-Performance of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell once again show off the neutral colour, the darker and more menacing one.

Behind this choice, however, there is no warlike intent, nor tied to sponsors of any kind. The Brackley team simply needed to slim down their single-seater.

The W13 was overweight throughout the year and this too meant that the project was a failure. The W14 presents the same concepts as its progenitor, but with evolved shapes and ideas. Nonetheless, lowering the weight has remained a focal point in the creation of the new single-seater.

And it is precisely from this need that Mercedes made the same decision that gave birth to the legend of the Silver Arrows: remove the color – in this case, don’t put it – and add only a gloss patina on the carbon, thus creating a transparent livery, with just a few lines of Petronas green to interrupt the monotony of the leathers that make up the bodywork of the new born from Brackley.

Mercedes AMG F1 boss, Toto Wolff, made no secret of the needs that actually made the livery of the W14s: “We were overweight last year. This year we simply tried to shave off every single gram. So now, the story repeats itself”.

Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, Mick Schumacher, Mercedes Reserve Driver, Toto Wolff, Mercedes F1 Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes W14 Photo by: Mercedes-AMG

“As you can see, the car features carbon for the majority of the bodywork. Other areas have been painted in matt black.”

“Clearly when we changed the livery in 2020 the main factor was to support diversity and equality, which are always dear themes to Mercedes. The color black has thus become part of our DNA, so we are delighted that it has returned to our cars.”

As mentioned, the one made by Mercedes is the same choice that was made back in 1934 by Alfred Neubauer, then sporting director of Mercedes-Benz, who had the paint removed from the W25s (photo at the bottom of the text) on the occasion of the ADAC Eifelrennen at the Nurburgring to bring them within the permitted weight limits (750 kilograms). History sometimes repeats itself…