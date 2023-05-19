It’s always a question of speed, not just on the track. We are talking about technical updates, or rather the technical challenge that every season starts immediately after the presentation of the new single-seater. In some cases, the start of the development programs of a project also anticipates the official launch of the car, based on the indications that emerged after the approval of the car.

Mercedes went into detail about this process, involving the technicians who work at the Brackley headquarters who explained the genesis of each update and the path that ends with the test on the track. Two intense months, which involve the whole company called to move at a rapid pace, with no margin for error.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14 Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Claire Simpson, head of the aerodynamic group is involved in the most delicate task, namely the search for performance. “The process we go through in terms of fine-tuning an aerodynamic update is first of all to identify what we want to improve in terms of the airflow around the car. So let’s put all the ideas we have on the table and then proceed to a first evaluation test. So we continue with the simulations to try to understand if we can manage the flow in the way we intended, and when we reach the goal we move to the wind tunnel for an initial check”.

At the same time, every innovation to be mounted on the single-seater must be verified in relation to the rest of the car, and this is a task that falls to the simulation department. “The data we get is really very specific – explained the department engineer, Andrew Muir – we need to understand, for example, whether a new lightened component is reliable enough, how it will react to stress once it is mounted in the car. Obviously the verification is also aimed at performance, and it is up to us to try to quantify the extent of the improvement, with lap time simulations. We obtain a wide range of data, but we have to focus on the requests that have been made to us. The final phase of our work is to bring everything to the simulator and involve the pilots by obtaining their evaluation. Our task has become even more strategic since Formula 1 has entered the era of the budget-cap, because it is crucial not to waste resources, and it is up to us to determine if an update is actually better and if it is cost-effective and the benefits”.

“As far as the production of aerodynamic components is concerned – explained director of operations Darren Burton – there is great teamwork. The “aero” department prepares a model or drawing of what they need, then moves on to production, which makes a mold, then moves on to the composite department to make the component as such. We then move on to the pre-fitting work, followed by quality control and a further test to verify its structural integrity. It’s really a great team effort.”

“To manage the workflow throughout the factory, careful planning is required. If we are talking about a new machine, the planning process starts a year before the actual shakedown day, but if we are talking about upgrades it starts two months earlier than the day we have to deliver.When the need arises we also have the ability to be very responsive so that we can respond to an emergency overnight or even the same day, for example when we suffer damage during a weekend race or if we have to anticipate an element of performance”.

Once a new component has been approved, the word passes to the track. “When an update arrives on the track – explained Emma Corfield, responsible for aerodynamic performance – the way it is analyzed changes depending on whether it is an update package or a single component. For minor updates the job is easier, we have hundreds of sensors fitted to the car which allow us to measure the aero data which is streamed in real time, so we are able to do an initial analysis on the updates when the car is still on track”.

“For larger aerodynamic updates, the work is more complex. We start collecting ad hoc data from previous race weekends so that we have a basis to compare against. There are three main areas we look at: we compare the new component with the previous one and we check that there is actually an improvement in performance, secondly we evaluate any impacts in all areas of the track, since some components can improve performance in particular corners but have contraindications, and then we compare the findings with the expected results from the wind tunnel”.

This work is carried out in free practice on Friday, the only remaining sessions that allow the teams to be able to carry out an evaluation activity. But even here, there is a trade-off to manage.

“It’s about finding the right balance between evaluating the new update and the work needed to define the setup for that specific race weekend – confirmed Riccardo Musconi, track operations manager – usually on Fridays we try to learn as much as possible. possible on the new update, while on Saturday we try to maximize the setup towards qualifying and the race. We need to know exactly what the expectations are in terms of car balance and evaluate if they match the data coming from the track. Driver feedback is essential when we try a new update, whoever is behind the wheel is the first to understand if there are any steps forward and report back to the engineers. After the tests we find ourselves in the debriefing and it is there that we find out exactly how the update behaves and if everything is in line with expectations”.