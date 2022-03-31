They tried, but they will not make it in time: the fund that should put Mercedes back on track after the disastrous start of the 2022 world championship will not arrive ready for the Australian GP, ​​so the world champion team will show up in Melbourne with only one adaptation of the W13 to the characteristics of the Albert Park route.

The problems to be solved on Mark Elliott and James Allison’s ground-effect machine are deeper than they appear and, therefore, also more difficult to solve than expected. Suffice it to recall a certain arrogance of the team at the “presentation on the track” of the W13-mini before the tests in Bahrain, followed by the squad’s bewilderment in realizing that that second margin that the simulations promised, not only was not there, but the arrow silver was unable to keep up with Ferrari and Red Bull.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13, struggling to test in Bahrain Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A fall from Olympus that hurts a lot, because in Brackley they are not used to chasing and for the last eight years they have always indicated the way forward. Chasing is not easy, but everyone in the paddock takes for granted a quick return of the Star in the world championship contest, so much so that the team led by Toto Wolff is second in the Constructors’ World Championship and is one point ahead of Red Bull who also won the GP of Saudi Arabia.

But what are the real problems facing the W13-mini? It was Toto Wolff who stressed that they cannot be summed up in just one aspect, but touch on different aspects of the car. So what are they?

Lewis Hamilton with the Mercedes W13: note the high ground clearance of the bottom Photo by: Motorsport Images

The car is considered undriveable by Lewis Hamilton: the epta champion tries every way to find a trend of development (even taking very wrong paths), while the newcomer George Russell, after three years of experience at Williams, is used to drawing the maximum from what is made available, sometimes going beyond the limits of the car. It seems to see Ivan Capelli and Jean Alesi in 1992 grappling with the disastrous Ferrari F92A (a double-bottomed single-seater by the way!).

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13 with heavily loaded wing used in the Bahrain GP Photo by: Erik Junius

The main flaw of the W13-mini is drag. The car has an aerodynamic lockout which makes it slow on the straight and inefficient on medium and fast corners. At Sakhir the silver arrow had mounted a heavily loaded rear wing to compensate for the lack of cargo generated by the bottom.

The very negative effect of porpoising, the annoying hopping that is generated in the straight at high speeds due to the presence of stationary forces in the Venturi tunnel, forced the technicians to raise the minimum height from the ground, losing the seal of the bottom with the asphalt and, therefore, a lot of downforce, which Showlin and his companions tried to compensate with more wing.

Mercedes W13: comparison between the rear wing of Sakhir and that of Jeddah which has been unloaded Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The “wall”, therefore, has become larger than expected, increasing drag and producing inadequate top speeds for a car that has always had the most powerful power unit. In Jeddah the rear wing flap was drastically cut (the Mercedes was the lightest), but the music hasn’t substantially changed.

Mercedes W13, detail of the rear wing cut in the flap in Jeddah Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A sign that the problem does not depend on the wings: the bottom generates up to 60% of the load, the upper car body can be worth up to 10% and the rest is divided between the wings. It is clear that the 15% produced by the rear wing cannot have such a decisive impact on the result, a sign that it is the efficiency of the bottom, combined with that of the car body, which is deficient.

Observers also highlight a lack of power units: Toto Wolff spoke of an impact that at most can be worth 0 ”2. Few in the current Mercedes framework, but that would become important in the eventual title fight.

Detail of the Mercedes F1 M13 E Performance power unit Photo by: Uncredited

But no one has escaped the fact that all single-seaters powered by the F1 M13 E Performance engine are in serious trouble and that the only element that binds them is the power unit. It has been written that Petronas would not have recovered the power lost with the introduction of E10 fuel, but Motorsport.com reports that those who supply gasoline with ethanol have closed the gap and overcome it like Ferrari, while those who suffer a little more this theme seems to be the Red Bull Powertrains (Honda).

Aston Martin AMR22 and McLaren MCL36 seem F1 … wrong, while the Williams FW44 perhaps pays the greatest “affinity” with the Mercedes project, as well as a weaker driver duo than the competition.

Williams FW44: the radiator is partially “wrapped” by the frame Photo by: Erik Junius

And when we talk about “affinity” we refer to the placement of the radiators placed in the bellies: both machines have … dug the frame to “fit” a part of the radiant masses in a niche of the body. It seems clear, therefore, that the lay-out is defined and not easily modifiable, so even the return to the bigger bellies of Barcelona would not help to solve the problems.

Mercedes W13: the arrow indicates the hole in the frame where the radiators are partially inserted Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Is that where the aerodynamic lockout of the W13-mini is born or will a lot be adjusted by reducing the porpoising that prevents the silver arrow from crawling on the asphalt like Red Bull does?

At Brackley they embarked on a complicated exercise that may have created problems with the extraction of heat from the sides and, therefore, overheating which, at least in part, reduces the potential of the engine that cannot be pushed with the most extreme mappings.

At Mercedes they prefer to explain that it makes no sense to seek maximum power, but today it is better to offer Lewis a more drivable engine, also extending the “life” of the unit, given that it will be very difficult to complete a 23 GP season only with three engines.

In Melbourne there will be the wing designed for Australia, in Imola the long-awaited fund will arrive, but are we sure that the planned interventions will be enough to change the cards on the table?

Mercedes W13, detail of the rear suspension pull rod Photo by: Uncredited

There are those who talk about updating the suspension and those who do not want to neglect the weight issue: the W13 needs less of a weight loss diet than the Red Bull to reach the minimum 798 kg, but if it is true that removing a kilo costs 250 thousand euros , how many resources can Toto Wolff spend to straighten a season that was born crooked?

The fierce controversy over the wing that supports the rear-view mirrors with the highly contested micro flaps that act as supports seem a century away …