The macro-development at Mercedes is now interrupted, but little news continues to arrive on the W14. A new rear wing with a particular shape of the endplate makes its debut at Suzuka, inspired by what the competition has done during the year. The solution guarantees some extra load points, but also contributes to increasing the turbulence of the wake, hindering overtaking opportunities. All of this stimulates reflections within the FIA ​​for the future, given that with Mercedes now more than half of the teams on the grid are equipped with the solution in question.

The Suzuka wing

In Japan the Brackley team mounts the medium load wing, which however presents some innovations on the outside of the vertical bulkheads of the endplates, where a bulge appears on each side. The endplate thus gives the flows an upward trend, intensifying the depression behind the speaker. More importantly though, the edge of the bulge becomes source for a further vortexand, useful for energizing the rear area of ​​the single-seater to the advantage of the load released, while dirtying the trail.

The solution arrived at Suzuka from Brackley is nothing new for the paddock. Alpine and Aston Martin in fact they have had them since the first race of the year, which then inspired them Williams, McLaren and AlphaTauri. With Mercedes now over half the grid has bulges on the endplates, which although useful for performance also contribute to accentuating the problem of overtaking. In fact, ground effect Formula 1 cars were created with the aim of improving the cleanliness of the single-seater, but the increasingly complex endplates of the front and rear wings are returning to enrich the trail of turbulent vortices.

FIA thinks about it

Although there are no official communications on the matter, it is realistic to think that the Federation’s technical offices will evaluate whether or not to stem this latest trend. The reason does not arise from no technical irregularities, in reverse. The solution is perfectly legal, so much so that it wouldn’t be surprising if Red Bull and Ferrari were to soon follow the example of their competition. Precisely for this reason the FIA ​​could adjust the regulation in view of 2025, with the aim of cleaning the single-seaters from all sources of superfluous vortices.

“On the machines there have been some developments in some areas where we have given far too much freedom and this compromised everything a bit”commented Nikolas Tombazis, director of the FIA ​​single-seater department, in Monza. “We know what the most problematic areas are and we will certainly try to resolve the situation with the next regulatory cycle.” The 2026 regulation promises to be more stringent than the current one with regards to geometric freedom, but a first crackdown could arrive as early as 2025, presumably to simplify the endplates of both wings.