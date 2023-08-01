The Dane is in his second season in Formula 2, where he spent ten races at the top of the standings before losing the lead just last weekend in Spa at the end of the Feature Race, a race he did not take part in due to another spin. before lining up on the starting grid. During this championship, Vesti achieved four victories and one pole position.

“I’m incredibly proud to be participating in the Mexico City FP1 session with the team, it’s a dream come true,” commented Vesti.

“To think that in less than two months I will be completing my first official Formula 1 session with Mercedes, who have won eight consecutive constructors’ championships, is incredible. It has taken a lot of hard work and this is a very important step for me in the my path”.

Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff added: “Fred is doing very well in Formula 2 this season. Driving in an FP1 session is the next step in his journey and we can’t wait to give him this opportunity. He is a young a talented driver who is not only quick but also thoughtful and understands exactly what the team is trying to get out of him in the car.”

Frederik Vesti, Mercedes-AMG Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Among his other duties, Vesti works alongside Mick Schumacher on the simulator at the Brackley site: “Fred performed flawlessly in last year’s young driver test, so we can’t wait to have him once again in the car. He has shown what he is capable of in F2 this year, combining high pace with consistency,” said Andrew Shovlin.

“Fred has been with the team for a number of years and has been a key part of our simulator development and setup programme. We are therefore looking forward to having him have his first F1 session at a Grand Prix weekend.”