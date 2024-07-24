When cracks suddenly appeared in what was considered the perfect Red Bull ecosystem last February, Toto Wolff didn’t waste a single minute. The Mercedes team principal sent messages through the media to make public his interest in Verstappen, trying to take advantage of the moment of instability of the Max-Horner-Marko trio.

The strong point of Wolff’s offer has always been the new ‘power unit’ technical cycle that will come into force in 2026, an event that Mercedes has been preparing for some time for its definitive return to the top.

Something has changed, however. The Hungarian Grand Prix has shown a picture of the values ​​on the field that is very different from two months ago, with Red Bull struggling with a surprising slowdown. The Hungaroring race, in some respects, could have been the turning point in favor of Mercedes, with Verstappen as critical as ever of the team.

Public and decidedly undiplomatic accusations. Good news for Wolff? In some ways, yes, because seeing Max at loggerheads with the team can be seen as confirmation of a relationship that is fraying, which is what Wolff has been hoping for for months.

The Budapest weekend also highlighted another aspect. Verstappen’s attitude was the subject of almost unanimous criticism, the lack of respect towards the men who led him to the conquest of three world titles showed Max’s character limits.

The accident between Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20 and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, during the race in Hungary Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Red Bull has pampered him like it has never done with one of its drivers, aware of the added value that the Dutchman guarantees, but this was not enough to keep him under control in the first moment of difficulty that arose in the space of three seasons.

The Red Bull company sells an energy drink, has an aggressive marketing strategy that could even tolerate (as an image) some slips like the one Verstappen had during the Hungarian Grand Prix, but Mercedes does not.

A brand of great prestige in the automotive world could not tolerate Max’s attitude seen in Hungary, and this has raised an alarm that should not be underestimated among the men at Mercedes. Wolff has enormous respect for Max’s talent, he has already tried on more than one occasion to have him with him in Brackley, but the aggressiveness of the Red Bull offer has always prevailed so far.

Another thing is the potential coexistence of Verstappen’s temperament in the Mercedes world. The history of the last three seasons confirms that in Formula 1 victory is an antidote for all critical issues, if things go well there are only smiles and pats on the back.

But we must take into account that all cycles, even the most glorious, end at some point, or it simply happens (as in Mercedes) that there are seasons in which the highest step of the podium becomes an unattainable goal. In this scenario, team players are needed, team players who (especially in the case of a big brand) do not publicly throw the rags flying at the first problem.

The Verstappen seen on Sunday raised some doubts. At Red Bull about his permanence in the team, at Mercedes about his real suitability to cover a role that also requires the function of ambassador of a large company.

It is a complex scenario that will find a solution within Red Bull, Mercedes is currently waiting to see what happens. Then, if Verstappen decides it is time to change sides, it will be called upon to make all the necessary assessments with uncertain outcomes.