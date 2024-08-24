New track, different story. If at Spa-Francorchamps Mercedes was forced to remove the updated floor brought to Belgium, on the Zandvoort track the new one that had debuted in the Ardennes convinced and will remain the protagonist for the rest of the Dutch weekend.

The fund, designed to improve the performance of the W15 and make it further improve after having obtained 3 victories in the last 4 races, had not convinced at Spa-Francorchamps. But the data collection carried out in Belgium has led the team directed by Toto Wolff to better understand its character and, not surprisingly, it was promoted after the first two free practice sessions of the Dutch Grand Prix held yesterday.

Although the first free practice session was affected by strong winds and rain, Mercedes is now convinced that the updated surface provides the benefits seen in the tunnel and in the simulations at Brackley. In short, that it is the step forward hoped for and that could not be appreciated before the summer break.

“It’s been an encouraging start to the weekend for us,” said Andrew Shovlin, Mercedes’ director of trackside engineering. “The conditions in FP1 were particularly difficult with very strong winds and heavy rain. These factors made it difficult to get a good read on the updated surface we brought to Spa-Francorchamps.”

George Russell, Mercedes W15 Photo by: Erik Junius

“However, what we have seen is in line with expectations, so we will continue the weekend with the updated floor on both cars.”

George Russell was on the same line of thought as Shovlin, also happy with the first responses of the updated background despite the strong wind and rain that limited his understanding of the new element in Free Practice 1.

“It was all more difficult because of the wind,” confirmed the British driver, who saw his victory cancelled at Spa due to a car under the minimum permitted weight.

“It was probably the windiest conditions I can remember driving a Formula 1 car in for a long time. However, the W15 performed very well and the updated floor we brought to Spa seems to be working effectively.”

“In terms of gaps, it looks like the leading group is once again very close. We expect to have a fascinating battle for the rest of the weekend. It will be a tough fight for the podium places.”