Mercedes is strongly committed to recovering its fortunes after a season – there will be two, given the conditions of the W14 – below expectations. A deep work to change performance, to improve it, but the projects go beyond the sporting part.

Mercedes has in its plans an investment of 70 million pounds dedicated to the modernization of the infrastructures of Brackley, but also to its staff.

This involves the creation of a fully pedestrianized environment, but also the construction of new marketing buildings, leisure facilities and restaurants to help improve the team’s working environment.

As well as development work being carried out at its main Brackley plant to boost its operational capabilities. The team believes the new campus, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2025, will help create something unparalleled in Formula 1.

Toto Wolff, team principal and managing director of the Mercedes Formula 1 team, told Motorsport.com: “The Brackley campus was built to accommodate 350 people, whereas today we are at 1250.”

“The development of the campus over the past 5 years has been at an amazing pace and now it looks like a Formula 1 team with state-of-the-art modern facilities. But what we intend to do is to expand the campus with several new buildings and create a modern, with lots of hangout areas, restaurants, state of the art gymnasiums, new marketing buildings and all car outlets”.

“We want it to become a little village of its own, with all the services and benefits you would expect from a Silicon Valley-style environment.”

Rendering of the new Mercedes headquarters Photo by: Mercedes-AMG

Mercedes believes that a key factor in ensuring long-term success in Formula 1 is investing in people and the environment in which they operate. So beyond the immediate computational efforts to help staff, including a 2023 pay rise in line with consumer price inflation, which hovers around 10% in the UK, Mercedes sees what it offers as essential. at its Brackley plant.

Wolff added: “All of this is obviously done for our people. We’re not trying to win some architectural award. It’s not like some of our competitors from 20 years ago, where you get lost and probably emphasize architecture more. Here, form follows function, not the other way around. However, everything has been done to create a great place to work and spend time.”

Mercedes has worked on 30 different projects to improve its facilities, spending £40m so far and committing a further £30m in the next stages.

The factory improvements will also include all aspects of the team’s NetZero goals, which is to be powered by 100% renewable energy from internal and external sources. The new parking lot will also include an on-site solar array.

Efforts are also being made to contribute to the development of biodiversity in the area and to use only reusable and recyclable materials where possible for new buildings. The new buildings will also be designed to achieve a recycling target of more than 60% for office waste.