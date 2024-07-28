Plot twist! George Russell has been placed under investigation by the Belgian GP stewards following a tip-off from FIA technical delegate Jo Bauer after his sensational victory with Mercedes, who completed the 44 laps with just one pit stop, ahead of teammate Lewis Hamilton.

The W15 number 63 was weighed during the post-race checks according to the required fiche. The black-silver arrow at the first measurement was 798 kg, respecting the minimum weight required by article 4.1 of the F1 technical regulations.

The regulation, however, requires that the fuel remaining in the tank must be removed and 2.8 litres of petrol were extracted. The single-seater was not completely emptied following the conformity document in compliance with article 6.5.2 of the Technical Regulations. 6.5.2. The FIA ​​requires that at least one litre remains in the tank to be extracted, in order to proceed with the conformity analyses of the fuel which must be identical to the sample of petrol that has been approved.

The fact is that the Mercedes was weighed again on the internal scales of the box and the external ones of the FIA ​​and the resulting weight was 796.5 kg. The calibration of the weighing instruments was confirmed by the representative of the competitor.

Since the W15 number 63 was 1.5 kg under the minimum weight of 798 kg, Jo Bauer decided to report the technical irregularity to the sports stewards for failure to comply with article 4.1. George Russell’s success becomes sub-judice and if no further explanations are given, the winner of the Belgian GP risks exclusion from the finishing order and disqualification.