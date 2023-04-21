It thundered so much that it finally rained. It is appropriate to say it: Mercedes has formalized an important change in the technical staff in the Brackley team. James Allison returns to Formula 1 full-time having reassumed the role of technical director, while Mike Elliott inherits the position of CTO which was vacated by the former Ferrari driver.

Speaking about the move, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff told Motorsport.com: “This is a process that was born out of Mike Elliott and we’ve reversed roles. Mike has moved to be CTO, while James Allison has returned to the position of technical director, and will report to Mike.”

In his previous role as CTO, Allison was only active three days a week, while Elliott will be busy full-time. James will also maintain a level of involvement in the America’s Cup project that he was working on.

“Mike – continues Wolff – will have the task of directing the construction of the team towards future needs which also include the involvement of artificial intelligence, to lay the foundations for a structure that can be successful for many years to come”.

Changes to the design office

The changeover between Allison and Elliott is not the only change in the Mercedes plans: to adapt the organization to the needs of the budget cap, the chief designer, John Owen, who was overburdened with a ton of extra tasks, not least cost control. We have decided to split the role: John remains the lead designer, but we have mandated [il suo vice] Giacomo Tortora in charge of the technical office. The former Ferrari driver has been working in Brackley since July 2020 and has been appreciated for his human and technical skills.

“It means John can focus on the specifics of the car design, and Giacomo takes care of the design office and organizational development.”

The evolution of the W14, which will make its debut in the Emilia Romagna GP at Imola, will be a single-seater that will have the imprint of James Allison: Toto Wolff had no doubts in giving a steering wheel to a technical work group that is he was stubborn with “zero-pod” bellies.

Evidently a realignment of roles is underway which cannot be considered a revolution, but both Elliott’s gesture and Allison’s gesture, who had asked to take a step back, were much appreciated within the team.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14 Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images

We will see a decidedly more traditional Black Arrow in an attempt to get back into the fight for the world title: Allison himself admitted after the Australian GP that the update package on the W14 would not have concerned only aerodynamics, but interventions are planned which they also concern the rear suspension.

The goal is to deliberate an aerodynamic map that allows Mercedes to run with less ground clearance than what the Brackley car has managed to do so far. The interventions will be useful palliatives to improve a project that was born, like last year’s disappointing W13, with a different weight distribution that leads the driver’s cockpit to be moved too far forward compared to the Red Bull RB19 that dominates the scene .