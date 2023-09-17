“We tried to win, but we couldn’t.” Toto Wolff eliminates any possible regret regarding the decision that led Mercedes to recall George Russell to the pits when he was behind leader Carlos Sainz. “We were in second place with George and fifth with Lewis – reiterated Wolff – without much chance of getting more, so when a window opened to try and get something more we didn’t hesitate to try”. In the end, the outcome of the trip to Singapore sees Mercedes only taking home third place from Hamilton, but there is no trace of regret for the choices made.

There’s no surprise about Mercedes’ attitude. We are talking about a working group that has lived through years in which victory was their daily bread, and it is difficult for the same people today to give up a possible victory for fear of losing a second place.

After the VSC pit stop to switch to the medium set (suitably retained by Mercedes in Saturday’s FP3 session) Russell returned to the track 17 seconds behind Sainz, with Hamilton 5 seconds behind his teammate. On the outgoing lap George immediately pushed hard (2 seconds more than Lewis) starting the effort to catch up with the tandem in the lead, without paying much attention to tire management.

When Russell overtook Leclerc on lap 53, he seemed to be on his way to victory, but once he got in Norris’ wake his forcing stopped. George had one shot at his disposal to overtake the McLaren, but probably the superiority in performance of the tires that had allowed him to overtake Leclerc in traction was no longer so great. Once the first assault failed, things got complicated.

“Carlos did an excellent job, leaving the DRS to Lando – commented Russell – I no longer had the possibility of being able to attack, I knew that if I had passed the McLaren I would have won the race, because Ferrari didn’t have DRS, but not it went the way I wanted.”

Russell understood on the penultimate lap of the race that the chance wouldn’t come, but he didn’t imagine that he would leave Singapore with zero points due to a sensational mistake five corners from the checkered flag. “I have no idea what happened – he explained – it was probably a lack of concentration, perhaps frustration knowing that it was the last lap and that the opportunity had vanished. An error of a centimeter nullified all the work done over the weekend.”

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

In the end the balance saved Hamilton, who re-emerged in the race after another weekend in which he suffered a significant gap in qualifying compared to his teammate. “It wasn’t a great weekend – admitted Lewis – but the team did a fantastic job with the strategy and the pit stops. Yesterday I complicated my weekend with a disappointing performance, but in the race it went better than expected. I knew I wouldn’t be able to catch George because he needs a big delta to overtake, but at a certain point I hoped for the possibility of getting a double, but that hope vanished.”

With the fifteen points in Singapore, Hamilton moved up to third place in the general classification, overtaking Fernando Alonso, and bringing the gap to Russell to 71 points. Lewis’ placing is also valuable for Mercedes itself, which managed to keep the stage deficit against Ferrari at 21 points. The challenge on this front, however, is open, and Russell will no longer be able to make amends for mistakes like the one committed at Marina Bay.