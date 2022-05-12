The usual Mercedes debrief, this time led by Mike Elliott, addressed the thorny issue of strategy management in the Miami Grand Prix.

When on lap 41 there was contact between Lando Norris and Pierre Gasly, the race direction froze the race under VSC, and then let the Safety Car enter the track after about a minute.

Mike Elliott, Mercedes technical director Photo by: Mercedes AMG

At that juncture George Russell, who had not yet made his mandatory pit stop, stopped in the pits switching from hard to medium tires, moving from fifth to seventh position. The Mercedes garage considered it correct not to stop Lewis Hamilton, who before Norris’s accident had caught up with Valtteri Bottas and began to apply pressure to snatch fifth position from him.

When the race was frozen by the Safety Car, Hamilton (sixth) saw Russell arrive behind him on new medium tires, and opened the radio with the team: “The strategy you have chosen is not ideal for me, lads”.

George Russell, Mercedes W13, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

A subsequent dialogue was cut short by Lewis: “You have to tell me what to do!”. For the second time in the last three races Hamilton has seen his race compromised (in terms of the internal confrontation with Russell) by the Safety Car, and the nervousness has started to mount.

It took the post-Grand Prix analysis to make Lewis understand what went wrong in his favor, and taking note of the scenario, Hamilton commented that it would have been better to start with hard tires instead of medium.

In reality, the choice made by Lewis with his engineers was in fact correct and without the Safety Car Lewis would have finished fifth, or first of the ‘others’, just behind the Red Bulls and Ferraris.

Mike Elliott explained why no other strategy with Lewis was possible when the match was frozen by VSC and SC. “On lap 40 Hamilton had caught up with Bottas and was preparing an attack – Elliott clarified – as soon as the VSC came out we obviously called Russell to the pits”.

“If the race had resumed normally everything would have been linear, but after a while the SC entered the track and played a lot against Lewis. At that point, staying on the track, Hamilton found Russell behind him with new medium tires. if instead we had stopped him he would have found himself behind George and with new but hard tires, because he did not have another set of mediums, and if we had opted for the soft we would have exposed ourselves to a risk of overheating after just a few laps “.

Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C42, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

“In addition, with the new hard bikes, the warm-up of the tires would have been problematic, something Lewis himself highlighted after the pit stop. This is because most of the heat that a rubber absorbs comes from what is called hysteretic heating, meaning the tire is constantly flexing and that kind of constant movement on the rubber adds heat. “

“Over the course of a stint the tires wear progressively, and with less tire in motion the heat that is produced also decreases. What we saw in Miami is that at the start of the stint the hard tires were warmer and as they became more and more consumed, less and less heat developed and the temperature lowered becoming more manageable. Considering everything, we decided to leave Lewis in the same condition as Bottas (who did not stop) who was his direct opponent and leaving to the track his confrontation with Russell “.

Hamilton’s nervousness is justified by the unfortunate circumstances that damaged him at the start of the season. Without the Safety Cars that hit Lewis in Melbourne and Miami, the world championship standings (which currently sees Russell in fourth position at 59 points and Lewis, sixth, 23 points behind) would see the gap of only 13 points, with three races in favor of Hamilton and two of Russell.

A very different picture than the current one, in which Hamilton, with the exception of the first race of the year in Bahrain, never finished a race in front of his teammate. Although the unfortunate circumstances are clear, Lewis begins to feel the pressure of a teammate who is not ‘just’ a young man of high hopes, but in fact represents the future of Mercedes in Formula 1.

George Russell, Mercedes-AMG Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

A future that Lewis would like not exactly around the corner, considering that, in addition to the 18 stages that await him in 2022, the entire 2023 season is ahead of him. It may be just bad luck, but Hamilton is starting to struggle to accept it and the pressure increases race after race.