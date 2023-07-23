Lewis Hamilton extends the list of his records with the pole position conquered in Hungary: the Englishman is the first driver in the history of F1 to have signed nine pole starts on the same circuit. Lewis reached nine in Hungary, canceling the previous record he shared with a certain Ayrton Senna (8 pole at Imola) and Michael Schumacher (8 pole at Suzuka).

The Briton raised the bar to 104 ahead of everyone, if we consider that Max Verstappen, the serial winner of this generation only reached 27. The numbers give the dimension of the greatness of a driver who seemed to have inexorably begun the downward curve of a fantastic career and who, instead, showed at the first opportunity that his motivation remained intact, intact like the desire to stay in this F1 now animated by kids.

Lewis put Mercedes back in front of everyone and it hadn’t been since last year’s Hungaroring that we hadn’t seen a black arrow at the top of the starting grid, but in 2022 it was his teammate, George Russell who scored a pole position, the first of his career.

In short, the Star has found fertile ground in Magyar land, even for a W14 that was not born under the best auspices, dragging along a series of design errors resulting from the W13, the “zero pods” single-seater. But with the return of James Allison to the technical guide of the Brackley team, things have definitely improved, because the sides from Monaco have reappeared and Mercedes occasionally offers flashes of competitiveness.

The team directed by Toto Wolff is still spending on the development of a car that had seemed plafond, but which the team and the drivers always manage to exploit to its full potential. Hamilton’s pole position is a clear demonstration of this, the result of painstaking work of micro aerodynamics, rather than of concept in the evolution of the W14.

Mercedes W14: here is the curved flap on the outside of the endplate that has been lifted Photo by: George Piola

For the slow Budapest track, in addition to the high-downforce configuration required at the Hungaroring, three innovations were observed which highlight the attention to detail in pursuit of performance: the new front wing which made its debut at Silverstone has already been revised. On the outside of the side bulkhead, in fact, the upward curved flap has been slightly raised to increase the out wash effect to better manage the slipstream of the front wheel.

Recall that the main novelty of the W14 update package was the adoption of a new front suspension together with the appearance of the sides. The front arm of the upper triangle was anchored above the frame with a complicated engineering operation since the frame remained the one approved at the beginning of the season due to the strong constraints dictated by the Budget cap.

The aim of the Brackley engineers was to increase the anti-dive effect under braking, in the hope of limiting the nose sinking in braking in order to have the most stable platform possible and control the aerodynamic load. Mercedes is one of the cars that manages the tires better in the race, a sign that the intervention has given important benefits, while it has never excelled in qualifying over the flying lap.

Mercedes W14: The upper suspension arm is less curved Photo by: George Piola

In this appointment we have observed that the covers that cover the arms of the front suspension have been redesigned with a reduction of the curvature: the change does not affect the mechanics of the car, but the aerodynamics. With the new inclination of the arms it is possible to increase the flow rate of the air which is directed towards the bottom with the hope of increasing the downforce in the venturi channels.

Hamilton certainly put his weight into knowing how to calibrate how much to push with the last set of softs, because the Englishman avoided pushing too much in T1, to still have good grip in the second and third sector, but there is no doubt that in Hungary the W14 found a suitable terrain to enhance its balancing skills in the constant changes of direction.

Mercedes W14: there is a metal support to support the mobile flap in the rear wing Photo by: George Piola

In the rear, the modification to the support of the mobile rear wing flap was also appreciated: the idea launched by Alpine has already been copied by several teams and Mercedes was one of the first among them. The aerodynamicists from Brackley have adopted a miniaturized metal support which favors weight savings and a reduction in drag given that the lateral carbon surface has definitely decreased.