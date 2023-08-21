The Budget Cap, introduced in Formula 1 from 2021, has denoted strengths and weaknesses. Now the 10 teams are closer to each other, because the spending capacity of the strongest and best-equipped teams is equal to that of the others, but it has also created difficulties in developing the single-seaters, making life much more difficult for the teams that get the wrong single-seater at the beginning of the season.

Another factor that made the evolution of the single-seaters difficult was linked to the delivery times of some components. Of course, this didn’t have the same impact as the Budget Cap, but it still played an important role, as admitted James Allison, technical director of Mercedes, in an exclusive interview with Motorsport.com.

“If you imagine that most of the performance comes from the wind tunnel, this aspect will guide the development of the single-seater. In the tunnel you always see a more advanced model than the one racing on the track”.

“The lag between what the car does and what the wind tunnel does is how quickly you can get data from the tunnel to the design office, and then how quickly you can get it to production.”

“In the past, when there was no Budget Cap, you could have components shipped every other day. You designed and built in a hurry. Which meant that the lag between where it was the tunnel and where the car was on the track was a few weeks away.”

“Today, on the other hand, we can afford to make 2-3 important updates or of a certain size throughout the season. And this imposes more extended times for the arrival of the new components”.

James Allison, Technical Director, Mercedes AMG Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

“Instead of finding something in the gallery and having it made in the factory, now you find a lot of stuff and you say, ‘Okay, now the package is big enough to fit it. We can afford it. We make it and put it on the machine.’ And that means that the car is much more behind than the one that is in the wind tunnel”.

“The rate of gain in the tunnel does not change. They are always the same. But the car catches up with the one that is in the wind tunnel less frequently than in the past and is further behind it. Here’s how it affects the Budget Cap”.

Allison then focused on Mercedes and the limitations imposed on the team by financial restrictions. These have made it difficult for the team to allocate resources to long-term projects, such as improving processes and team personnel.

This thesis was also supported by Williams through the new team principal James Vowles – coincidentally, a former leading figure of the Brackley team – who underlined the difficulties of reorganization due to capital expenditure restrictions during the season.

“The other way the Budget Cap affects is that it’s harder to find the resources, people and hardware to invest in capacity improvement,” Allison continued. “It’s very easy to get stuck in the same way of doing things, because improving it costs money and time.”

“If you spend money and time on these few updates and to build a new car for the new year, then it’s complex to improve other things. The machinery that produces the car, the design office that draws it and the methodology in factory are all much more difficult to invest in than in the past,” concluded the Mercedes engineer.