Mercedes spared no resources in the development of the W13: Brackley’s engineers knew that the Hungaroring track would not be favorable to the silver arrow after taking two cars to the podium at the French GP.

The Star does not find a balance in this troubled season made up of bitter disappointments and lukewarm satisfactions: in Hungary the position of third force that seemed definitively acquired is also questioned.

George Russell, Mercedes W13 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

In Friday free practice, two customer teams with the same engine, McLaren and Aston Martin, also put their nose in front, a sign that the shortcomings do not derive so much from the power unit built in Brixworth, but from the chassis and the aerodynamic shape with mini-bellies.

Yet in the world champion team they do not give up on the idea of ​​interrupting the development of the W13 which has already been planned at least up to Monza. At Brackley they insist on collecting data in the hope of finding solutions that allow Lewis Hamilton and George Russell to play a more consistent second part of the championship, but there are no certainties because the silver arrow alternates too changeable performances that the team fails. to check.

The Halo of the Mercedes W13 equipped with the double blowing in the upper diadem Photo by: Mercedes AMG

In addition to the wing adjustments for the maximum downforce Hungarian track, we saw a double blow appear on the Halo, echoing the carbon diadem we had already seen last year on the W12. Mercedes is looking for that downforce that the fund fails to produce as those of Ferrari and Red Bull do.

Lewis Hamilton today should have a more powerful M13 E Performance power unit than the one entrusted to the youngest teammate: the seven-time world champion will be able to count on a more powerful mapping, considering that the engine has no reliability problems and does not show of being too thirsty for gasoline.