It thundered so much that it rained. The Mercedes on the W15 that was set up for George Russell mounted the protuberance on top of the body equipped with the infamous air intake for cooling the cabin.

The scorching temperatures expected in the Hungaroring basin advised the technicians led by James Allison to equip the black-silver arrow with the mouth that was expected from Austria, when the appearance of the vanity panel’s curvature was accompanied by an explanation that directed observers towards a modification dictated by cooling needs.

Both in Spielberg and in Silverstone (where it was anything but hot) the solution was fitted to both cars without any gaps, fuelling the theory that the bodywork served to cover a third, larger element which helped dampen the bumps that characterised the Mercedes single-seater, so much so that two wins were achieved in the last two events.

If Russell’s in Austria was lucky due to the contact between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris, Hamilton’s in England was indisputable, demonstrating the growth of the W15 which did not only concern aerodynamic development, but also mechanical adjustments.

The Budapest hood, yesterday there were 40 degrees, has brought the work to completion: the curvature serves two functions, facilitating the flow of air for cooling when open and confirming itself as a cover for a more cumbersome suspension in the frame well.