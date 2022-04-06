Mercedes, awaiting the important changes that will be seen in Imola and, more certainly, in Spain does not give up on small interventions on the W13 to adapt the Brackley car to the characteristics of the Melbourne city track.

With the interventions that have been made on the Albert Park track, which should be about 5 seconds faster per lap, the World Constructors’ champion team has worked to improve the aerodynamic efficiency of the silver arrow in an attempt to reduce the drag, i.e. resistance to advancement.

Browsing through the Australian pit lane, where Formula 1 returns after two years of absence caused by COVID, we could see the front wing in front of George Russell’s garage: the flap design has been revised in particular in the last two elements which have been configured in such a way as to improve air penetration.

The mobile flap which in Jeddah had a clear curvilinear trend with the greatest radius in the central part, in Australia is shaped in different portions, also showing a micrometric nolder before reaching the channel which facilitates the out wash near the side bulkhead.

The W13 in particular suffers from the hopping on the straight and the Mercedes is forced to raise the ground clearance, losing a lot of aerodynamic load to limit porpoising. In an attempt to find more load, the engineers headed by Mike Elliott loaded the wings, making the silver arrow less punchy at top speeds.

Pending structural innovations that will arrive, the Star is looking for palliatives to reduce the negative effects observed in the first two races.