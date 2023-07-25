Under the spotlights on Saturday, under the podium watching the others celebrate. We could summarize the Mercedes weekend at the Hungarian Grand Prix in this way, punctuated by the amazing pole position – the number 104 of his career – of Lewis Hamilton by just 3 thousandths and fourth place on Sunday, almost 40 seconds behind the winner.

The W14 has made considerable progress since the adoption of the aerodynamic package which has transformed its forms and concepts since the Monaco Grand Prix. Hamilton’s pole position last Saturday was not accidental, nor were the good hauls of points brought home from Monte-Carlo onwards by the team that dominated much of the hybrid era of Formula 1.

But if Saturday’s best time cannot be considered a coincidence, the same must be done with Sunday’s result. Hamilton lost first position at the first corner and, a few moments later, also second and third due to an excess of defense against Max Verstappen, but the stark reality is that the W14 only showed pace in certain moments and in certain circumstances.

The almost 40 seconds gap from the winner made Mercedes think. The goal, in Brackley, is always the same: fight to win grand prizes and titles. As of today, with the current version of W14 and the concept being adopted, that’s not possible. This is why Toto Wolff said that in 2024 Mercedes will present itself with many changes.

A W15 very different from the Freccia Nera that runs today in the hands of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell. Something drastic is needed, which gives that push to achieve a Red Bull Racing almost always undisputed dominator of the last two seasons.

“I really think we will need a lot of changes in 2024, and the direction in which Mercedes is developing is really very interesting,” said the Austrian team principal.

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14 Photo by: Michael Potts / Motorsport Images

“We see opportunities and we don’t shy away from anything. We leave no stone unturned and look at every single concept we’ve seen on other single-seaters. We also look at whether it’s powerful or not, and whether it’s useful to us, without letting ourselves be distracted by the way we operate and analyze. We’ll come out well.”

When Wolff talks about changes, what does he mean? After adopting a different philosophy of the bellies, passing from the ‘Size-zero’ to the more conventional one and adopted by most of the teams, Mercedes will now work around the set-up and the operating window of the single-seater. Especially the ground clearance. The goal is to lower the car to make better use of the effect of the road surface, which has only been achieved on a few occasions in these 2 seasons.

Wolff is pushing for this type of revolution, because he is aware that starting from pole as happened at the Hungaroring and then finishing 40 seconds behind the winner of the race is something that hurts his team a lot.

“When you have a car in front that is 38 seconds ahead of you and has probably also managed for a long time, it’s a bitter reality. But it’s a matter of meritocracy and as long as you move within the regulations you know that overall a better job has been done. We just have to acknowledge that,” concluded the Austrian manager.