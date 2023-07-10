At first, on a track like Monte-Carlo, it didn’t work. Then in Barcelona here is the first impulse: yes, it works and the road is the right one. Then Canada, Austria and Silverstone convinced Mercedes of one thing: the W14, even in its B version introduced in the Principality and currently in use, doesn’t work. Or, at least, not as much as Brackley wants.

The judgment, a tombstone on the team’s aspirations, was issued by the top management of Mercedes after the British Grand Prix, where the Black Arrows of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell were beaten not only by Max Verstappen’s unbeatable RB19, but also from the McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, respectively second and fourth on the Silverstone track.

In short, the encouraging signs received in Barcelona turned out to be a flash in the dark. A sudden, dazzling light, but as it arrived it also vanished. She did it in an instant, or so.

Mercedes has made progress since the first releases of 2023, and this is undeniable. But it still finds itself in the limbo of the fight for second place with Aston Martin, Ferrari, and sometimes outsider teams like McLaren was at Silverstone, without having the strength to impose itself regularly as second force.

Mercedes is accepting the fact that it is unable to close the gap to Red Bull, at least this season with the W14. That’s why Toto Wolff – boss of the Brackley team – admitted that the present and future strategy will be to devote all resources to the redesign of the single-seater concept for 2024. Another drastic change of thinking to succeed in one’s own intent: to return to fight for the titles.

“I think we will make a decision on this very soon, we have no choice,” Wolff admitted to Motorsport.com. “Finishing second or third has no impact on me or on the team. The important thing is to come back and be able to win a world title. This year it won’t be like this.”

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

“So we already have to look to next year and then, in all the races to come, learn and develop, making sure we can carry this work forward next year as well. Having said that though, the regulations will be the same next season as well So it’s not that we don’t learn anything by continuing with this car this season. We have to find a balance.”

Wolff also admitted that he sees no possibility of making huge strides anytime soon due to the budget cap. Cost caps and restrictions on hours spent in wind tunnels and CFDs will prevent huge improvements.

“I think we are limited by the budget cap and the relatively less amount of wind tunnel time and CFD McLaren has been able to have. They ranked further back in the championship and at mid-year they were like fifth, sixth. So they brought that more hours in the wind tunnel. That’s why it’s more difficult for us.”

“I don’t think there will be updates that will radically change the car yet. But we still have small steps to take. And we’ve also seen that if you find 2-3 tenths of performance, your position can be different on the grid.”

While the W14Bs are no longer deemed cars of enough caliber to compete for victories, Wolff thinks Mercedes can still fight to win a race in 2023 although the current car performs worse than the W08, the 2017 car it was dubbed ” Diva” for being so complex for its drivers.

“I am always convinced that we can beat Max. We have a good group of people and drivers. We just need to give them a more predictable car and not some sort of ‘Diva 2.0’, a much more complex car than the W08…”, he concluded Wolff.