A few hours after filming day, the second of the season, the Mercedes W13s arrived this morning at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, at Montmelò, home to the 2022 Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix to be held this weekend.

The Brackley team yesterday had the second filming day of its season after doing the first just before the pre-season tests in Barcelona, ​​but with a version of the W13 still provisional (with conventional bellies).

Yesterday the team was thus able to take advantage of the 100 kilometers provided for by the sporting regulations to record images for its partners with the W13 in the “belly zero” version, the one that made its debut at the pre-season test in Sakhir, Bahrain.

At the wheel of the W13 was George Russell, who was able to take advantage of the 100 kilometers to make the first checks on the novelty package that Mercedes will introduce this weekend in Barcelona with the aim of reducing porpoising and consequently exploiting a portion greater than the potential of a car that, at least until now, has disappointed.

The new package that Mercedes will mount this weekend will be very important for the present – that is the 2022 season – but also for the future. If the situation were to improve, then the team led by Toto Wolff could continue to develop the current philosophy of the car, pursuing the same also next season.

Vice versa, if things don’t change, then everything will change. The team needs tangible indications for next season, because the design of the 2023 cars is in its infancy, but has already started.