In the room that leads to the podium, Lewis Hamilton has given up sitting on one of the three stools designed to accommodate the drivers, preferring to lie down on the floor. In addition to the 53 laps suffered (the Mercedes is not exactly easy to drive) and the 33 degrees of temperature, Hamilton had to deal with a problem with the ‘drink system’, an English term to indicate the … bottle containing the energy drink that today at Paul Ricard he was a vital resource.

Result, an even more painful race and zero refreshment, a not exactly the best way to remember the 300th Grand Prix. What made you forget the efforts was the second final position, a result that was in the sights on Thursday, less likely on Friday. impossible Saturday and that today has materialized with merit.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Mercedes will remember this season for a long time, partly due to the unpredictability of its verdicts. Whenever the engineers or pilots indicate that they are at the end of the tunnel they are promptly denied, and then return to acceptable levels when they confirm that they have lost the thread.

It has happened several times and will probably happen again. That Sunday could be less worse than expected was clear from the start, when Hamilton walked Perez giving even for a moment the impression of being able to try the thrust on Verstappen. After Leclerc left the scene, Lewis became the Dutchman’s number 1 opponent, and lap after lap he confirmed that he would not be relegated like him on other occasions.

The final gap (10 seconds) that separated Hamilton from Verstappen, is probably the most rewarding aspect for the Mercedes engineers, even more than the 33 points won in the Constructors’ classification, adding Russell’s good third place.

“I confirm – Hamilton said with a faint voice due to fatigue – it is the most encouraging data”. Andrew Shovlin, the team’s track manager, also saw a lot of good in the Paul Ricard verdicts, pointing to it as the team’s best race since the start of the season.

“It was nice to see the riders in the top positions – he commented – if we think about where we were a couple of months ago in Baku it’s really something else. But our weekend was not easy, the positions were very far from expectations, the gap from Charles and Max opened our eyes. We hoped that the car in the race would be kind to the tires, the conditions were very difficult given the temperature, and the degradation was good. Even if we still lack a bit of pace, we had a good consistency in the second part of the stints, and this was important for the results obtained today ”.

George Russell, Mercedes W13, third at the French GP behind Lewis Hamilton Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Toto Wolff highly praised Hamilton’s race, also underlining his contribution on days (like yesterday’s) when things don’t go as planned.

“He continues to push the team – he explained – he always maintains his positive mentality, and never ceases to stimulate those who work with him. But we have to remain humble, because our car is not good enough to fight against the teams in front of us. Six to seven tenths of a second are missing compared to those in front of us, in qualifying we struggle to get the tires in the optimal window and we are unable to get the most out of the first flying lap. And then in the race we lose three seconds in the early stages until we enter the right window. We still have a lot of work to do, but I think we have the best people to do it ”.

After several occasions in which Wolff has announced great steps forward, he now chooses the path of prudence. The W13 continues to be an unpredictable car, positive but also negative and no one is ready to bet on what it will be able to achieve in a few days in Hungary, including Wolff.