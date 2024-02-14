The Mercedes-AMG F1 team has finally unveiled its W15 E-Performance, the car that will take part in the 2024 Formula 1 World Championship.

The 7-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is on his last experience with the Anglo-German team and will be hunting for his eighth title before moving to Ferrari in 2025, while his partner George Russell will have to confirm that he is his worthy heir.

To discover all the details of the single-seater, we refer you to our analysis Giorgio Piola and Franco Nugnes, while below you can find the basic characteristics in the technical data sheet provided by the Manufacturer.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, George Russell, Mercedes, Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes-AMG Photo by: Mercedes AMG

MERCEDES W15 – TECHNICAL DATA SHEET

CHASSIS

Monocoque: Molded carbon fiber and honeycomb composite structure

Car body: Composite carbon fiber including engine hood, sidepods, bottom, nose, front wing and rear wing

Cockpit: Removable pilot's seat in anatomical carbon composite, six-point seat belt, HANS system

Security structures: Cockpit survival cell with crash-resistant structure and penetration panels, integrated front, side and rear impact structure, front and rear roll structures, titanium rider protection (Halo)

Front suspension: carbon fiber, springs and push-rod rockers

Rear suspension: carbon fiber, internal push-rod springs and shock absorbers

Wheels: Forged magnesium BBS

Tyres: Pirelli

Braking system: Carbon from Carbone Industries, carbon discs and pads with brake-by-wire system

Brake calipers: Brembo

Steering: Rack and pinion with power steering

Steering wheel: Carbon fiber

Electronics: FIA standard ECU control unit and FIA approved electronic and electrical system

Instrumentation: McLaren Electronic Systems (MES)

Power supply system: in ATL kevlar

Lubricants and fluids: Petronas Tutela

TRANSMISSION

Exchange: 8-speed + rear, with carbon fiber crankcase

Selector: Sequential, semi-automatic, hydraulic activation

Clutch: carbon discs

POWER UNIT

Guy: Mercedes-AMG F1 M15 E PERFORMANCE

Minimum weight: 150 kg

Power Unit: with ICE+MGU-K+MGU-H system, Turbo, energy recovery (ES)

Electronic Controls (CE)

Numbers: 4 ICE, TC, MGU-K & MGU-H per rider in season, 2 ES & CE per rider in season

ICE

Clindrated: 1.6 litres

Cylinders: 6

Corner: 90°

Valves: 24

Max. rpm: 15,000 rpm

Gas: 100 kg/hour (above 10,500 rpm)

Injection: other direct pressure (max 500 bar, 1 injector/cylinder)

Pressure charging: Single-stage compressor and exhaust turbine on a common shaft

Max exhaust turbine rpm: 125,000 rpm

ERS

Architecture: Integrated hybrid energy recovery via electric motor-generator units.

Energy recovery: lithium ion batteries with a minimum adjustment weight of 20 kg

Maximum usable energy storage on the track: 4 MJ

Maximum speed MGU-K: 50,000 rpm

Maximum power MGU-K: 120 kW (161 hp)

Maximum energy recovery/revolution MGU-K: 2 MJ

Maximum usage energy/revolution MGU-K: 4 MJ (33″3 at full power)

Maximum speed MGU-H: 125,000 rpm

Maximum power MGU-H: unlimited

Maximum energy recovery/revolution MGU-H: unlimited

Maximum energy used/revolution MGU-H: unlimited

Petrol and lubricants

Gas: PETRONAS Primax

Lubricants: PETRONAS Syntium