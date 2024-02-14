The Mercedes-AMG F1 team has finally unveiled its W15 E-Performance, the car that will take part in the 2024 Formula 1 World Championship.
The 7-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is on his last experience with the Anglo-German team and will be hunting for his eighth title before moving to Ferrari in 2025, while his partner George Russell will have to confirm that he is his worthy heir.
To discover all the details of the single-seater, we refer you to our analysis Giorgio Piola and Franco Nugnes, while below you can find the basic characteristics in the technical data sheet provided by the Manufacturer.
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, George Russell, Mercedes, Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes-AMG
Photo by: Mercedes AMG
MERCEDES W15 – TECHNICAL DATA SHEET
CHASSIS
Monocoque: Molded carbon fiber and honeycomb composite structure
Car body: Composite carbon fiber including engine hood, sidepods, bottom, nose, front wing and rear wing
Cockpit: Removable pilot's seat in anatomical carbon composite, six-point seat belt, HANS system
Security structures: Cockpit survival cell with crash-resistant structure and penetration panels, integrated front, side and rear impact structure, front and rear roll structures, titanium rider protection (Halo)
Front suspension: carbon fiber, springs and push-rod rockers
Rear suspension: carbon fiber, internal push-rod springs and shock absorbers
Wheels: Forged magnesium BBS
Tyres: Pirelli
Braking system: Carbon from Carbone Industries, carbon discs and pads with brake-by-wire system
Brake calipers: Brembo
Steering: Rack and pinion with power steering
Steering wheel: Carbon fiber
Electronics: FIA standard ECU control unit and FIA approved electronic and electrical system
Instrumentation: McLaren Electronic Systems (MES)
Power supply system: in ATL kevlar
Lubricants and fluids: Petronas Tutela
TRANSMISSION
Exchange: 8-speed + rear, with carbon fiber crankcase
Selector: Sequential, semi-automatic, hydraulic activation
Clutch: carbon discs
POWER UNIT
Guy: Mercedes-AMG F1 M15 E PERFORMANCE
Minimum weight: 150 kg
Power Unit: with ICE+MGU-K+MGU-H system, Turbo, energy recovery (ES)
Electronic Controls (CE)
Numbers: 4 ICE, TC, MGU-K & MGU-H per rider in season, 2 ES & CE per rider in season
ICE
Clindrated: 1.6 litres
Cylinders: 6
Corner: 90°
Valves: 24
Max. rpm: 15,000 rpm
Gas: 100 kg/hour (above 10,500 rpm)
Injection: other direct pressure (max 500 bar, 1 injector/cylinder)
Pressure charging: Single-stage compressor and exhaust turbine on a common shaft
Max exhaust turbine rpm: 125,000 rpm
ERS
Architecture: Integrated hybrid energy recovery via electric motor-generator units.
Energy recovery: lithium ion batteries with a minimum adjustment weight of 20 kg
Maximum usable energy storage on the track: 4 MJ
Maximum speed MGU-K: 50,000 rpm
Maximum power MGU-K: 120 kW (161 hp)
Maximum energy recovery/revolution MGU-K: 2 MJ
Maximum usage energy/revolution MGU-K: 4 MJ (33″3 at full power)
Maximum speed MGU-H: 125,000 rpm
Maximum power MGU-H: unlimited
Maximum energy recovery/revolution MGU-H: unlimited
Maximum energy used/revolution MGU-H: unlimited
Petrol and lubricants
Gas: PETRONAS Primax
Lubricants: PETRONAS Syntium
