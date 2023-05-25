The Mercedes W14 B should not be judged before its behavior on the track can be seen, but James Allison’s work was aimed at some elements that can give performance. The drivers, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, have always complained about the lack of balance of the black arrow, with constant changes in reactions that made driving unpredictable and critical of the search for the limit.

In revising the B version of the W14, the engineers looked for a setting that would allow the aerodynamic platform to travel closer to the asphalt, in the belief of extracting the aerodynamic load that the car produces when it is in the wind tunnel.

The image of George Piola shows us how in Brackley they followed the guidelines that Adrian Newey had already introduced on Red Bull last year and which he then developed on the RB19: the genius from Milton Keynes had not hesitated to use metal crossbars to stiffen the bottom ( it is no coincidence that the RB18 was born very overweight) and to avoid those aerodynamic pumping that have conditioned other cars such as Mercedes and Ferrari, in particular.

On the W14 B, in fact, there is an eye-catching metal arm which has the task of stiffening the pavement where the Venturi channels produce the downforce, leaving the bottom to be more flexible towards the trailing edge, perhaps allowing the bottom to be sealed to the track looking for a greater suction effect.

Mercedes has paid close attention to the substance: the citizen of Monte Carlo can be an example of the leap in quality that the black arrow will be able to make, despite a layout of the evolutionary car that falls within the most classic canons of a ground effect machine…