Mercedes is completing the crash tests for the homologation of the W14 chassis, the single-seater that will have to bring the Woking-based team back to challenge Red Bull and Ferrari for the top positions in the 2023 world championship.
In a note released by the press office in which it was underlined that the negotiations between Toto Wolff and Lewis Hamilton for the renewal of the contract have not yet begun, … Continue reading
#Mercedes #power #units #tests #Bahrain #approved
Brazil imposes its rhythm and beats Peru at the start of the South American sub-20
Welcome You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile. The verification email will be sent...
Leave a Reply