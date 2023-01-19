Mercedes is completing the crash tests for the homologation of the W14 chassis, the single-seater that will have to bring the Woking-based team back to challenge Red Bull and Ferrari for the top positions in the 2023 world championship.

In a note released by the press office in which it was underlined that the negotiations between Toto Wolff and Lewis Hamilton for the renewal of the contract have not yet begun, … Continue reading

#Mercedes #power #units #tests #Bahrain #approved