An anonymous email, sent to the same list of F1 and media representatives who were forwarded alleged WhatsApp messages involving Christian Horner earlier this year, claims Mercedes are playing a dangerous game.

The message claims to come from a team member and accuses Mercedes and in particular Wolff of “systematically sabotaging” Lewis Hamilton’s car, strategy and mental health.

The message said “subtle” actions were underway and feared the team was on a “dangerous path” that could “ultimately put Lewis’ life in jeopardy”. It is also learned that follow-up WhatsApp messages were sent from a mobile phone to selected people.

Mercedes rejected any hypothesis of the veracity of the email and stated that the communications did not come from an employee. Speaking at the Spanish Grand Prix, a clearly agitated Wolff said the police had been called and he vowed to find the culprit.

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team Photo by: Motorsport Images

“It’s not from a team member,” Wolff said. “When we get these kinds of emails, and we get tons of them, it’s upsetting, especially when there’s someone talking about death and all these things.”

“In this specific case, I have given instructions to proceed with full force. The police are investigating. We are doing searches on the IP address. We are doing searches on the phone. All this because online abuse of this kind must stop. People cannot hide behind their phones or computers and abuse teams or drivers in this way.”

Wolff said it was inconceivable that Mercedes deliberately derailed its constructors’ championship efforts by purposely harming one of its drivers.

“I don’t know what some conspiracy theorists and crazies think,” he added. “Lewis has been part of the team for 12 years. We have a friendship. We trust each other. We want to end this story on a high note. We want to celebrate our relationship.”

“If you don’t believe all this, then you can believe that we want to win the constructors’ world championship. And part of the constructors’ world championship is having both cars win.”

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, heads to the grid Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Wolff went on to explain that he finds it particularly frustrating that people hide behind anonymous identities to criticize, rather than do so openly.

“There will always be people who have their laptop on their chest, in their bedroom, typing away,” he said. “If people feel like they want to abuse and hit and hide behind a made-up Instagram account, or whatever, to me, it’s… come, say who you are, and we will accept criticism and discuss it. But don’t hide.”

He added: “If emails are sent or phone numbers are used for these messages, to me the joke stops and we will prosecute it, whether it’s a success or not. But there are limits to certain things.”