In celebrating his fortieth victory, Max Verstappen recognized the value of a car that will go down in history. Still, the RB19 seemed superior but not dominant on a track where even greater gaps were expected and where Sergio Perez’s comeback stopped on the edge of the podium. Meanwhile, the new development direction instills confidence in an excellent company Mercedeswhile the feedback from the updates to the SF-23 poses new doubts for Ferrari.

The Red Bull paradox

The 2023 championship is a surreal one, where we talk about domination and balance at the same time. The memory goes back to 2013 and to that rotation of winners in the first races in a season dominated by Sebastian Vettel and Red Bull. This year the top step is privately owned by Milton Keynes, but the group is overall more compact than in the past. In 2022 the race in Barcelona ended with 10 lapped riders and two withdrew, numbers that grow to 12 lapped riders if we go back to the 2021 edition. The 2023 race, on the other hand, raced above all on a shorter track, saw 13 riders at full speed at the end of a race held entirely under the green flag regime. Charles Leclerc’s failed comeback, which ended on the edge of the points zone, is another indication of this. Net of a Ferrari that is increasingly in crisis, he is surprised to see a car from the top four forces struggling to get back up behind the pack, in a race in which overtaking was numerous. The most important gap remains to be filled, between first and second position, but the signs of a reawakening of Mercedes give hope that in the future we can once again witness a fight at the top.

Solid Mercedes

Beaming smiles in Brackley after the best race of the season so far. Lewis Hamilton closes 24 seconds behind, an important margin, but which considering the forecasts of the eve and the absence of the Safety Car suggests that the new development direction is correct. It is also emblematic how George Russell, who started immediately behind Sergio Perez, finished in front of the best car of the moment. The doubt remains as to whether the gap from the leader could have been even smaller if the team hadn’t risked a change of set-up just before qualifying. Mercedes anyway will learn to make better use of the potential of the new package, as soon as the full understanding of the W14 in its renewed guise matures.

In Barcelona, ​​Mercedes mounted other small diffuser and mirror innovations, but above all it was possible to evaluate the aerodynamic behavior of the new W14 for the first time. In addition to the bellies and bottom, the new geometry of the front suspension helps stabilize the car under braking, counteracting the raising of the diffuser and the consequent loss of load. Precisely on the subject of suspensions, conflicting opinions gather in the paddock, between riders and engineers who underline its importance and others who do not attribute the same importance to it. In any case, Mercedes remains cautious, aware of having to confirm itself first in other conditions. The 2022 season is still fresh in my memorywhen the updated W14 flew to Spain only to sink again once back on the bumps of the city tracks.

Lost Ferrari

The one from Spain is an all too recognizable red, afflicted by the now well-known problems. In comparison with Red Bull, there have been no significant steps forward or backward, with the performance framework remaining almost stable. In the meantime, however, Mercedes is making progress and with them Ferrari is increasingly descending in the final standings. Maranello is an enigmatic picture, inconsistent both in the behavior of the car on the track and in the statements of its actors. Sainz reports the benefits of the updates in the behavior of the car, statements similar to those expressed by Vasseur. However, the Team Principal himself confirms the persistence of problems of inconstancy, with a big difference in pace between Saturday and Sunday and even within the race itself. Leclerc expresses the same thought, complaining of an unbalanced and unpredictable car from corner to corner.

The inconsistency emerges perfectly from the time table of Sainz, discreet in the first stint – albeit ten laps shorter -, but not reached in the last two, disputed precisely on those medium and hard tires that Ferrari struggles to digest. Leclerc for his part traveled in traffic, struggling against the great instability of the SF-23 in dirty air. It will be said that with its high-speed corners Barcelona was not a friendly track for the Reds, in crisis with the balance in the wide and fast corners, but the new package aimed above all at correcting that type of behaviour. Vasseur speaks of benefits especially in terms of absolute performance, but inconsistency and balance problems are still present. Some small progress could come in the next few races, when Ferrari will have gained a better understanding of the new package and will be able to optimize the setup differently, but it’s difficult to imagine a reversal of scenario. Finally, it was impossible to comment on the strategic choices, in a race that was very difficult to interpret and which in fact saw tactics at the antipodes. The new episodes of miscommunication between the wall and the car are perplexing, with a late notification to the driver of the tires to be fitted.

Aston Martin alarm

In a race with high degradation, the AMR23 was expected as a potential protagonist. However, both Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso suffered both lack of wheelbase and tire wear, finding himself playing the role of fourth force. A small alarm bell goes off in Barcelona at Aston Martin, curious to find out in Montreal whether it was a misstep in Spain or the indication of a gap from the top that is starting to grow.

Alpine confirms what we have seen in recent races, i.e. a car on the rise and permanently fifth force, but still far from the possibility of worrying the first four teams in the race. On Sunday in Barcelona, ​​however, Haas and McLaren collapsed, in crisis both with pace and with tire wear. Norris’ race was conditioned by the wing damaged at the start, but the times of the Englishman and Piastri confirm Andrea Stella’s analysis. A mix of favorable conditions boosted the MCL60 in qualifying, but the potential to fight for points was lacking in the race. Almost surprisingly, Alfa Romeo celebrates two world championship points with the excellent Zhou, not far from Ocon’s Alpine at the finish line, noting how much more connected the group is now between the various levels. A penalty precludes the points finish of theAlpha Tauri, which can nonetheless rejoice in an encouraging performance on a track that should have highlighted the AT04’s aerodynamic shortcomings. However, the updates introduced from Melbourne onward seem to do their duty on the Faenza car, giving the team some satisfaction after the difficult days experienced with the floods in Emilia Romagna.