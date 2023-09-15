Massa has launched legal proceedings to try to overturn the outcome of the 2008 Formula 1 title, believing that a conspiracy robbed him of his chance of becoming world champion.

The Brazilian suspects that a cover-up by the FIA ​​and F1 brass in the way the Crashgate controversy at that year’s Singapore Grand Prix was handled cost him the championship.

In letters sent to the FIA ​​and F1, it is argued that the loss of the title then damaged his reputation and in terms of lost income.

Last week, Massa’s Brazilian lawyer said he believed the case was solid and was convinced his mission was to overturn the outcome of the 2008 championship, won that year by Lewis Hamilton.

Bernardo Viana said: “The objective is to bring the trophy home. It is not a financial question. To achieve this, various measures will be adopted with different purposes, some to obtain information and others to obtain statements. We want everything that has happened come to light in 2008/2009”.

Massa’s action in seeking to pursue a legal challenge over a lost championship has sparked discussion that a positive outcome for him could open the door for other controversial decisions to be defended by the FIA.

The most obvious is the 2021 championship, which saw a controversial finish in Abu Dhabi, after the FIA’s handling of a last-lap safety car restart opened the door for Max Verstappen to snatch the race victory and the title to Lewis Hamilton.

Speaking at the Singapore Grand Prix, team principal Toto Wolff said Mercedes was keeping an eye on developments in the Massa case because there was the possibility of setting a legal precedent.

“It’s interesting to follow the story,” said Wolff, when asked by Motorsport.com what he thought of the story. It is clear that no one expected this. The rules of Formula 1 are quite clear. There is a civil lawsuit behind it. It would certainly set a precedent, whatever it is. We look with curiosity from one side to the other.”

Pressed to further clarify whether or not this means a potential legal battle over the outcome of the 2021 world championship, Wolff responded: “The FIA ​​has commented on the 2021 race with a clear statement. So, that’s why we’re watching with interest “.

Wolff’s remark about the FIA’s comments is believed to refer to the governing body admitting it made mistakes in its handling of the Abu Dhabi GP.

In a statement released following a meeting of the FIA ​​World Automobile Council in March 2022, to mark the publication of the report into the events of the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the FIA ​​admitted it had made errors.

“The process of identifying lapped cars has so far been manual and human error has led to the fact that not all cars have been authorized to be lapped,” the FIA ​​said in a statement.

At the moment, the FIA ​​statutes state that the highest authority that can make a decision on the matter is the independent International Court of Appeal, and that any person involved in a championship undertakes to respect it.

If Massa’s legal action proves that FIA decisions can be challenged outside the governing body’s jurisdiction, that could be enough to push Mercedes to consider a further review of the 2021 Abu Dhabi events.

At the time, Mercedes had decided to forego filing an official appeal because it believed there was not much to be gained by pursuing the matter.