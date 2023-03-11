The second traumatic and below expectations start forced the Mercedes AMG F1 team to do something it has never done before, also due to the long dominance that has seen it cannibalize most of the seasons in the last decade with victory after victory , titles upon titles.

Since 2022, however, the Brackley team seems to have literally lost its way. The W13 had surprised everyone for the shapes, but did the same for the bad performances. Anyone who thought that the multiple world champion team might have learned their lesson was greatly mistaken.

Since the only pre-season test, the W14 has immediately denoted a lag in performance compared to Red Bull, which is nothing short of impressive. Lewis Hamilton has certainly not been soft on his team, stating: “We are in this situation because they have not listened to me. I have some experience and they have to admit that they have not.”

George Russell, on the other hand, didn’t point the finger at his team, but was succinct: “I bet Red Bull will win all the races of the season. They have too large a margin.”

For this reason, here is the unprecedented initiative from Mercedes. A letter published today in which he clarifies his current situation and what will be done to try to change things in view of the continuation of the season.

“To all our fans,” wrote the team. “Bahrain did badly. It hurt each of us, who face each season determined to fight for the world championships.”

“It hurt the team as a whole after investing so much hard work in a car that fell short of our expectations. And we know it hurt you too, our fans. Your passion and support are so important for us to move forward and we know that we too feel the same pain”.

“The situation we are facing right now is not the one that any of us wanted, but it is the one we have. This is the reality. And the simplest questions are: what can we do and what will we do?”.

George Russell Photo by: Monster Energy

“First of all, we won’t panic or react impulsively. In an environment as ferocious as F1, people are quick to point fingers or look for scapegoats. But you are better than that.”

“Within the team we talk about the courage to fail, the character of being responsible and the strength to see failure as an opportunity. We have been open and candid about where we are.”

“And we’re working urgently and calmly to build our recovery plan, focusing on what needs to happen in the short, medium and long term to win.”

“We already have some developments in the pipeline for the next races and more will come. But it won’t be a one-time job; there are no silver bullets in F1.”

“We know the standards to which we aspire and no one flinch at the mountain we have to climb,” the letter added.

“It won’t be easy, but where is the value in something easy? These are the moments where character is forged; the moments where a team becomes greater than the sum of its parts, tackling difficult problems and winning them over.”

“We are united through thick and thin: by Toto, Lewis and George [Russell], to every single woman and man in the Brackley and Brixworth factories. And we love this challenge.”