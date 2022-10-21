As we anticipated yesterday, analyzing the new front wing of Mercedes, we said that the package of aerodynamic updates would not be limited only to the front of the W13.

Here is the new front wing of the Mercedes W13 with the 5 flow conveyors in the round compared to the standard version Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The technicians led by Mike Elliott also intervened on the bottom of the silver arrow to seek a stability of behavior from which the car of the Star has suffered this year.

In the front part of the bottom we saw the appearance of a flow conveyor that is associated with the outermost one similar to that of the Red Bull RB18: it was mounted in front of the mouths of the Venturi channels innermost to the side, changing the flow trend in the fund, in search of greater aerodynamic efficiency.

The bottom of the W13 has been subjected to a great job of cutting and sewing with the application of carbon skins different from the previous ones after a careful study on the arrangement of the fibers that would have allowed a weight saving, in an attempt to bring the machine closer to the minimum weight limit.

Important news also in the trailing edge of the bottom with a simplification on the sides of the micro bellies and a revised design in the central area where a vertical metal vortex generator has appeared that modifies the flow trend to improve the quality of the pneumatic miniskirt that in the past it did not seem to meet the expectations of what had been seen in the wind tunnel.

Mercedes W13, detail of the bottom in front of the rear wheel Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The third image of Giorgio Piola it also shows us how not only the pavement in front of the rear wheel has changed, but also the elbow of the rear extractor made with a different carbon arrangement. The eye-catching adhesive tape also highlights the presence of cables useful for powering the sensors that have been mounted to verify the data that will be collected in the free trials.