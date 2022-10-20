Mercedes brought the latest technical update package to Austin with the aim of bringing the W13 closer to the FIA’s minimum weight (798 kg).

Brackley’s team has introduced a new front wing with a couple of very interesting aspects: the aerodynamics have modified the supports of the last adjustable flap, shaping them with shapes that have transformed them into curious flow deviators that help direct the flow towards the ‘out wash. Previously there were three attacks which have now become five.

Mercedes W13, detail of the endplate with a different attachment of the flaps Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The technicians have also significantly changed the design of the flaps in the outermost part of the front wing: apart from the main profile which has not been redesigned, the other three elements are anchored under the raised side bulkhead with a trend that has changed.

The red arrow indicates how the last flap has been particularly excavated to increase the passage of air to be directed towards the outside of the front wheel, looking for aerodynamic development trends that certainly orient themselves towards the concepts that will be introduced on the next car. a year that should represent a clean break from the disappointing silver arrow that is hitting the track this season.

These are the first shots of the Mercedes in the pit lane, but we will also offer you the other novelties of the Star as soon as they are visible in Austin …