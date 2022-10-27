Mercedes has made it known thanks to Toto Wolff that the front wing that has sparked so many discussions in Austin will not be abandoned. Brackley’s technicians brought the latest update package of the 2022 season to the United States GP and, in addition to a new fund that has responded very positively, introduced a new wing that has not been used in the US.

The reason is very simple: the creation of the Star was not deemed compliant with the technical regulations by the FIA ​​commissioners, so the new element remained on display outside the garage, next to the pile of faces that were normally used. on the race weekend.

We can tell you that yesterday afternoon in the Mexico City pitlane the Mercedes mechanics disassembled the five flow deflectors that helped to “tie” the last flap of the front wing to the other element.

Comparison between the front wings of the Mercedes W13: in the round the flow deviators rejected in Austin See also Where will Spain's base camp be at the 2022 World Cup? Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Article 3.9.8.b of the Formula 1 Technical Regulations stipulates that up to eight supports per side can be mounted to connect two front wing profiles. The standard defines the measurements of the supports: they must not exceed 40 mm when connecting the two flaps, they must not be thicker than 6 mm and must not exceed a length of 70 mm.

And, so far, nothing strange because the standard explains what the geometric limits of the fixings must be, while the staff of Nikolas Tombazis denies Mercedes the primary function of the solution which for the International Federation is essentially aerodynamic, rather than supporting the flap.

Five supports have been designed in such a way as to transform them into real flow deviators useful for directing the front wheel outwards to maximize the out wash effect: a choice that helps to seek aerodynamic efficiency, but which tends to ” open ”the wake generated by the W13, generating eddies that the legislator wanted to avoid like the plague.

Our correspondents in Austin had anticipated that the front wing, also modified in the area of ​​the side bulkhead completely redesigned in the connection with the flaps, would be revived in Mexico but with different supports of the last flap.

We’ll see what Mike Elliott’s technicians have come up with…