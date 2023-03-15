W14, second call comes. Having archived the terrible season opener, Mercedes is preparing to take part in the second act of 2023, the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix which will be held on the fast street circuit of Jeddah.

For the Frecce Nere it will be an important test. They won’t have to demonstrate that they have closed the gap from the Red Bulls, that would be utopia, but only that they have made progress compared to Sakhir, where they were not only annihilated by Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari, but also by Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin AMR23.

Jeddah is a completely different trail than Sakhir. It offers a less aggressive asphalt, enhances the engines, the ability to have little drag. That’s why the W14s will have to show something better than in the recent past.

It is already clear that the project is failing. Toto Wolff admitted it bluntly in the first of the 23 race weekends that await us this season, but trying to improve things is vital for the rest of the year for the multiple world champion team.

“Our performance in Bahrain did not live up to our expectations,” admits the Mercedes AMG F1 team principal and managing director. “But this is where we are and we are already working full steam ahead on the car, understanding it and working to improve it. It’s an exciting challenge for all of us.”

“After Bahrain, we had open and honest discussions from which we started planning our comeback fight. In the short term, we will leave no stone unturned in the pursuit of performance.”

“In the longer term, we will focus our development on determining how to reach the top spots. I have already felt the energy and determination that is in the factory and I know it will continue to be there in the future.”

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

“Anything can happen in motor racing, so in Jeddah we will work to maximize every aspect of our performance, chasing every point, every position and every millisecond.”

“This is one of the strengths of our driver training with Lewis and George. We are drivers and we give everything we have every time we hit the track.”

Over the past few days, Mercedes has published an open-hearted letter addressed to the fans, but also to investors, in which it admitted all the difficulties of the moment, the mistakes made and redone over the last two years, but also the desire and the ability to react as soon as possible, with the preparation of news for the W14s that could revolutionize the current performance of the single-seaters in Brackley.

This weekend the first news for the cars of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will arrive. According to Wolff, these will certainly not be decisive in overturning the situation in which black-colored single-seaters are rampant, but a first aid in changing a situation that has embarrassed the whole team.

“For our development journey with the W14, every single race weekend is an opportunity to learn more about the car and take steps forward.”

“This weekend in Saudi Arabia we will learn more about the W14, its characteristics and its limitations,” adds Toto. It will be a very different test to Bahrain and it will be interesting to see how the car reacts.”

“We are making some small developments to the car – they won’t be real changes, but they can start to move us in the right direction. And we will push hard to create opportunities, hopefully to give a better image of ourselves than in Bahrain.”