The big disappointment in Suzuka qualifying is undoubtedly Mercedes, which confirmed itself as the fourth force in the field. Hamilton and Russell will start tomorrow from seventh and eighth position on the starting grid respectively, a result that is not the result of particular circumstances but of the pure performance that the W14 manages to express on the Suzuka circuit. For both drivers the first …Continue to read
#Mercedes #Star #doesnt #shine #snake
Brazil gets up early for the tie: there are already those called for the October date
This Saturday, Brazil called up Real Madrid player Vinícius Junior to play the next matches of the 2026 World Cup...