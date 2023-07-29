Mercedes at Spa-Francorchamps introduced the latest major aerodynamics package for the W14 this season. When the championship resumes after the summer break, only modifications to adapt the black arrow to the different specifications of the tracks will be foreseen, because human and financial resources will by now be oriented towards next year’s car which James Allison is studying with the Brackley engineers and which will represent a clean break with the first two ground-effect single-seaters of the new era.

The mouth of the radiators of the rounder and less resistant Mercedes W14 seen at Spa-Francorchamps Photo by: Jon Noble

In Belgium, the W14 has once again changed its appearance: for the third time in this championship, the black arrow has changed the mouth of the radiators. In Bahrain, at the debut of the 2023 season, we had seen a car that went in continuity with the disappointing W13 with very narrow and vertical intakes that were supposed to enhance the concept of the “zero pods” so dear to Mike Elliott, the technical director who later rejoiced in favor of the more experienced (and down-to-earth) Allison.

In that configuration the Mercedes was too sensitive to porpoising, because the turbulence of the front wheel was going to dirty the flows in the trailing edge of the pavement, in particular in the low pressure area in the center of the car, causing the bottom to lose efficiency, making the car behavior.

The W14 with bellies made its debut in the Principality, even if the Monaco GP was the least suitable location to evaluate a drastic change in aerodynamic philosophy. And yet, even in the Monte Carlo toboggan, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell had been able to evaluate the improvement in the behavior of the F1 of the Star, also facilitated by the introduction of a new front suspension.

Mercedes W14: right, the front suspension introduced in Munich pivoted above the chassis Photo by: George Piola

The front arm of the upper triangle was no longer pivoted lower down in the body, but was connected to the upper part of the chassis, obtaining advantages both from a mechanical point of view (for longer life of the tires thanks to a more limited movement of the body during transfers load due to the increased anti-dive effect), and from an aerodynamic point of view as the flow directed towards the Venturi channels has increased.

The made by Allison single-seater proposed a high and squared radiator mouth, followed by the return of much more conventional bellies that made the W14 less unpredictable, allowing Lewis Hamilton to break Max Verstappen’s sequence of pole positions in Hungary and conquer the 104th start at the pole of the seven times world champion.

Mercedes W14: the new, more excavated sides seen at Spa-Francorchamps Photo by: Roberto Chinchero

Now at Spa-Francorchamps there has been a further optimization: the radiator intake on the outer edge is less squared and more rounded, to increase the flow to be directed under the mouth and improve efficiency on the pavement. With painstaking work that also involved ducts and canalizations, Mercedes managed to produce an eye-catching excavation in the lower part of the side, trying to align itself with the aerodynamic trend that is the most popular, without pursuing the extremes of the Red Bull RB19 due to project and budget constraints.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W14, with the most unloaded rear wing in the wet at Spa-Francorchamps Photo by: Michael Potts / Motorsport Images

With a car body capable of generating more downforce and being able to travel at a lower minimum ground clearance, the W14 was able to adopt a decidedly more unloaded rear wing, useful for seeking a higher top speed on the long Belgian straights. And it’s no coincidence that Hamilton, who mounted the lighter rear wing, is third after qualifying, while Russell didn’t go beyond eighth place with a configuration with more drag.