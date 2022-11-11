Between the potential bankruptcy of the FTX and the looming US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) investigation into alleged misuse of customer deposits, Mercedes responded overnight to the rapidly changing situation.

While it initially seemed likely that Mercedes would keep the FTX logos on its cars and material for the Interlagos weekend, a Mercedes spokesperson confirmed to Motorsport.com on Friday morning that they had ended the deal.

“As a first step, we have suspended our partnership agreement with FTX,” said Mercedes. “This means that the company’s branding will no longer appear on our car and other elements of our branding starting this weekend. We will continue to closely monitor the evolution of the situation.”

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

FTX is on the verge of bankruptcy after it plunged into a liquidity crisis that erupted this week at affiliate Alameda Research.

FTX is believed to be facing an 8 billion dollar black hole in its finances, which will need to be filled if the company is to have any hope of moving forward.

An initial bailout plan by rival company Binance, which is a sponsor of the Alpine team, collapsed earlier in the week, triggering a slump in the cryptocurrency markets.

The near-collapse of FTX prompted a response from US authorities, with widespread reports suggesting the SEC will investigate whether or not there is criminal activity in the way FTX has handled customer deposits.

With the future uncertain for FTX, doubts have been raised about a wide range of sponsorship deals the company has launched in recent years, including in F1.

In addition to the original multi-year deal signed with Mercedes in late 2021, FTX agreed on a $ 135 million deal for the Miami Heat NBA arena, which will be renamed FTX Arena until 2040. FTX was also the brand Major League Baseball cryptocurrency officer.

On the occasion of this year’s Miami Grand Prix, FTX made a major activation, called Off the Grid, in South Beach, which included live music and demonstrations of Mercedes show cars.

There has been an influx of cryptocurrency sponsors into F1 in recent years, raising concerns about whether or not the teams were taking the risks associated with such a volatile sector.

Speaking at the start of the season, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said it would be wrong for F1 to turn away from the opportunities offered by cryptocurrencies.

“You can’t close yourself off to modern technology,” he said. “It is definitely an industry that is destined to grow.” When we look back in 10 years, the fact of having to make payments that take two days and cannot be made outside of weekly hours will be a relic of the past. And this is where cryptocurrencies come in. “