The race commissioners of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the last round of the 2021 Formula 1 World Championship, rejected both complaints presented by Mercedes after the race and consequently confirmed Max Verstappen world champion. But, as expected and widely estimated, it is not over here at all.

Mercedes, a few moments after learning of the rejection of the complaints by the race commissioners, immediately made it known that it will present a request for an intention to appeal, as required by the FIA ​​international sporting regulations; to be precise, from Article 15 and Chapter 4 of the FIA ​​Disciplinary Regulations.

Shortly after the end of the race, Mercedes had lodged two protests to Yas Marina’s race marshals regarding the resumption of the race one lap from the end, with Verstappen overtaking Hamilton and, thanks to that overtaking, he became world champion for the first time in his career.

The commissioners rejected the complaints, but Mercedes confirmed with a few lines the fact of “having filed the intention to appeal to document 58 / decision of the stewards to reject the team’s complaints”.

Mercedes will now have 96 hours to decide whether to formally file an appeal with the International Automobile Federation. This seems almost certain to date. The next few hours will probably be spent by the team to understand if they can present (and how) the case to the FIA.

Meanwhile, Toto Wolff, Mercedes team principal who was the protagonist of the radio team of fire against F1 race director Michael Masi, preferred not to comment on the incident, not granting any post-race interview and post-decision by the commissioners. The impression is that the 2021 Formula 1 World Championship has not ended here at all.