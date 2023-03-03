After team principal Toto Wolff was seen entering the Bahrain paddock with former Red Bull HR director Jayne Poole on Friday morning, Mercedes confirmed that the woman has been brought on board as a senior adviser to the team.

According to reports, Poole will work closely with Wolff and be involved in evaluating Mercedes’ current infrastructure, as well as offering advice on any changes that need to be made, especially as the teams adjust to life under the budget cap. .

Poole is well known in the F1 paddock and, in her role at Red Bull for many years, provided solid support to team principal Christian Horner, with whom she was a regular at Grands Prix.

His knowledge of the mechanics of Red Bull could also be useful to Mercedes, which is trying to return to the top of the F1 standings.

Wolff has always been clear on the need for F1 teams to constantly evolve and adapt to ensure the team is never left stranded by the departure of key figures.

Earlier this year he said: “I think one of the successes of our team has been succession planning. It is clear that you cannot freeze a successful structure. But you have to almost reinvent yourself, while maintaining what is there good”.

Jayne Poole, Mercedes Special Advisor Photo by: Uncredited

Mercedes has already faced the need to rearrange things this year following the departure of former head of strategy James Vowles, who has become team principal at Williams.

Wolff said Vowles’ departure highlighted the need for his team to be well prepared for the future.

“In a way, that succession planning that has always been dear to us opens up, and good people will work their way up the career ladder,” he said.

“There are far more upsides to James leaving and becoming team principal at Williams than downsides. Personally, of course, James will be missed. I have worked closely with him for many, many, many years.” “.

Mercedes have yet to name a direct replacement for Vowles in regards to the responsibilities he assumed last year when he stepped away from direct involvement in strategy, which also included managing the team’s junior programme.

However, former F1 driver Jerome D’Ambrosio, who was most recently team principal for Venturi in Formula E, has been linked to a position at Mercedes.

D’Ambrosio was a guest of the team during testing in Bahrain last week and will also be present at this weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix.