“I asked everyone in the team to remember what they did in the two hours before qualifying, including what they ate!”. Toto Wolff jokes, but not that much. At the end of a qualifying session that started with fewer references than usual, it was realistically impossible to predict a Mercedes in pole position, especially after the difficult FP3 session, which took place in wet track conditions that for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell seemed frozen.

Three hours later Mercedes celebrated the first pole of the season, and Russell the first of his Formula 1 career, shouting over the radio a mix of happiness and surprise.

George Russell, Mercedes W13 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

There is the risk of repeating itself, given the now long list of occasions in which both the engineers and the drivers working on the W13 have had to change their minds. The script is more or less this: the machine does not work, then changing something (from the changes to the setup to the updates) here is that the situation improves.

The team thinks they have found a way out, but as the conditions or the track change, everything returns to the starting point. Today, however, the exploit was sensational, and it would have been even more sensational if Hamilton hadn’t found himself with the DRS system blocked on the last crucial lap.

“Sorry, but there will be other occasions – commented Lewis – frankly we don’t know where our performance came from, but today we must congratulate George, it’s an incredible feeling to get the first pole position, and I think it’s great also for us as a team. We will have to understand the origins of our excellent pace, he came out of nowhere, but tomorrow I will do everything possible to support George if he is confirmed capable of winning the race ”.

Mohammed ben Sulayem, President of the FIA, congratulates George Russell, Mercedes-AMG, on the pole position. Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Beyond the results that will come from the debriefings, there is no doubt that Mercedes has adapted well to a track that went from 55 degrees yesterday to 31 today, as well as to a clean asphalt with tires accumulated in the first two free practice sessions.

The evolution of the track also went in the direction of Mercedes, which lap after lap managed to exploit its performance more and more, until the final exploit in Q3. And then there is the added value guaranteed by Russell, who hit the mark on the first real opportunity to get the first pole position in Formula 1, as happens to drivers who have something more. “I’m not surprised by George,” Wolff commented, and it’s a compliment: “We know what he has done, what he can do and what he will do.”

George Russell, Mercedes-AMG, talks to Charles Leclerc, Ferrari Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Russell was also caught off guard by the performance of his car. “In Formula 1 there are so many thin margins that make a big difference – he commented – when you enter that perfect window all of a sudden the car just flies, and that’s what happened today. When I crossed the line at the end of my last flying lap I looked at the display I couldn’t believe it… ‘P1’, it was an incredible feeling. I am obviously happy for me, but above all for the team, everyone has worked a lot, and these are not obvious words. I’m really happy for everyone ”.

Mercedes now thrives on surprises, which alternate between positive and negative depending on the day. With this in mind, it becomes impossible to predict what Russell will aim for tomorrow in tomorrow’s 70 laps.

If the W13 is confirmed as seen on Friday, the risk is to see the podium move away, if it magically enters the window, everything is possible. “A lot of work was done last night and last night – revealed Hamilton – but in the FP3 session due to the rain we could not evaluate it. We will see”.