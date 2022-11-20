The German found out this week that he will not race in F1 next year after Haas opted not to renew his contract, instead signing Nico Hulkenberg to partner Kevin Magnussen.

With all places on the F1 grid filled, Schumacher had to weigh other options for 2023, including a potential reserve role.

Wolff has previously stated that he would only try to talk to Schumacher if he lost his seat at Haas, believing he deserved to keep his place at the circus.

“Mercedes is a fantastic brand and what it has achieved in Formula 1 is incredible – said Mick after qualifying on Saturday in Abu Dhabi – I am certainly evaluating the options, and Mercedes is part of it”.

Meanwhile Wolff had reiterated his interest in signing Schumacher, emphasizing the strong ties between Mick’s family and Mercedes. Father Michael returned to F1 with the star in 2010 after a three-year absence and has also competed with sportscars for the German manufacturer.

“Mick is a person who has always been close to our hearts because of Michael and the whole Schumacher family – said Wolff – Ralf has raced for a long time in the DTM for us, his son races with Mercedes in GT and Mick is a young intelligent and well educated. He was very successful in junior formulas”.

“We believe we can take care of him if the conditions arise, he would be a suitable element for the team, but we haven’t put pen to paper yet. We haven’t met yet, but now it’s up to us to approach him. We’ll try to figure out if his manager , Sabine Kehm, will want, and then we’ll see how it turns out.”

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes AMG Photo by: Michael Potts / Motorsport Images

When asked about the meaning that the Mercedes-Schumacher family bond may have, Mick replied: “My father made the switch from Ferrari to Mercedes some time ago. I don’t see a valid reason not to do the same. As I said at the beginning of the week, now I have time on my hands and therefore I will evaluate all the options on the table to make the right decision for me”.

“But it’s certainly very nice to hear what Mercedes and especially Toto say about me.”

Mercedes need a new reserve driver for 2023, as current replacements, Nyck De Vries and Stoffel Vandoorne, will both leave the team at the end of the season. The Dutchman will go to AlphaTauri, while the Belgian will become reserve driver for Aston Martin.

Mercedes also failed to sign Daniel Ricciardo as a reserve, now set to become Red Bull’s third driver.