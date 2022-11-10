The Mercedes in Brazil presented itself with the medium-load wing in the range among those available, choosing the main profile with the very pronounced entry lip at the top in the central portion and with a gull-wing trend towards the bulkheads side.

The image of Giorgio Piolahowever, in addition to showing us a mobile flap cut at the edge of the Petronas sponsor’s writing, where a nolder appears that extends throughout the output profile, it allows us to see the DRS command without the usual carbon cover.

You will notice that transverse cable that is added to the usual equipment: the technicians of the Brackley team have carried out in the box the opening tests of the mobile flap looking for the correct calibration so that the system works in the most efficient way.

The opening of the DRS at Interlagos can offer good overtaking opportunities and the W13 which is a single-seater that has shown great aerodynamic drag despite a particularly small car body with “zero-pod” sides, can benefit from an increase of speed that reaches almost 15 km / h with the wing open and the wake of a car in front.

After failing to attack their first win of the season in Mexico with a race strategy that allowed Max Verstappen’s Red Bull to loom over the Aztec plateau, the Star looks for another chance to allow Lewis Hamilton to clinch a success with the disappointing W13.

The thin air of the 700 meters in São Paulo is certainly not the one with much lower density than was measured in Mexico: nevertheless the Brackley technicians hope to be able to undermine the second place in the Constructors’ championship of Ferrari which boasts 40 points ahead of two GPs from the end.