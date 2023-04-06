Roadworks in Brackley. Mercedes is back from the excellent second place conquered in Australia with Lewis Hamilton, but the goal remains to mend the delay from Red Bull. In addition to the aerodynamic updates announced for the month of May, with which the team will say goodbye to the bodywork without bellies, new suspensions will also arrive on the W14. James Allison himself made the announcement, speaking of the importance of improving the balance and handling of the car.

New suspension for the W14

Mercedes has published the usual post-race debrief on its YouTube channel, taking stock after the trip to Australia. James Allison also took the opportunity to talk about the month off before the Baku round and how the team will use the time available: “We will work as hard as possible in the wind tunnel to find new downforce and we will do the same in the design office, to make sure that the gains found in the tunnel a few weeks ago translate into performance on the track”. The ex-technical director’s words underline how the gains from the new W14 bodywork are already driving the design office in refining the design, in a continuous bounce between the design department and the wind tunnel. However, Allison also announces the arrival of news on mechanics: “We will also work to draw of the new mechanical partsdifferent suspension components which we think will help balance the car making it more drivable, something the drivers have more confidence in to push to the limit.”

Mercedes at the beginning of the season confirmed some of the shortcomings of the 2022 project. Among these, a car with a dancer rear and a marked tendency to oversteer accentuated by high temperatures, not appreciated by Lewis Hamilton who instead prefers a more stable rear end. The changes should therefore concern the rear suspension, especially regarding the internal mechanics of the spring assemblies, shock absorbers and anti-roll bales. While not impossible, it seems more unlikely that the team could design a different arrangement of the rear suspension wishbones, which would instead require modifications to the attachment points on the gearbox. The suspicion, however, is that the changes in the pipeline are also being studied for help the W14 turn closer to the ground to release more aerodynamic load. In fact, by Toto Wolff’s own admission, the 2023 Mercedes was designed to turn at excessive heights from the ground.

In Melbourne the potential of the W14

The Australian weekend was the best of 2023 for Mercedes in terms of placement, with the first podium finish thanks to Lewis Hamilton’s second place. “Overall, there is a sense of satisfaction with having made progress with the machine”James Allison commentary. “Performance-wise, probably we have extracted almost everything that this concept can give us Now”. Words that highlight all the need for Mercedes to change the concept in order to hope to close the gap from Red Bull. In fact, according to the former technical director, the leap in performance of the W14 in Australia was nothing out of the ordinary and its proximity to the RB19 is more due to the less than optimal weekend of the world champions: “The level of performance we had in Australia was not dramatically different from that expressed at the other two tracks this year. It was different compared to Red Bull, who were a bit out of shape in qualifying, but not compared to the rest of the field.”Allison concludes.