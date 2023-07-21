In Hungary, Mercedes introduced a high-load rear wing: the team led by James Allison, after having amazed at Silverstone with a new front wing that caused a bit of discussion in the paddock due to the extreme out wash solution that goes against the spirit of the FIA ​​regulations, offers us an interesting solution in the rear that takes up a concept that was launched by Alpine in the Canadian GP.

The image of George Piolain fact, shows us Lewis Hamilton’s W14 during pit stop tests in Budapest: a portion of carbon has disappeared in the connection between the side bulkhead of the rear wing and the mobile flap.

Alpine A523, comparison of the rear wing between the standr version and the metal support bulkhead Photo by: George Piola

Just like on the Alpine A523, the Brackley aerodynamicists have chosen a miniaturized metal support which favors weight savings and a reduction in drag.

We were sure that this idea would make converts and Mercedes is the first to take it up again, but we wouldn’t be surprised to see others take the same path which obviously works. The support of the monopylon and the attachment of the DRS control have also been revised on the black arrow, while a not particularly exaggerated gull-wing design has been chosen as the main profile.

Lewis Hamilton admitted that the team is working hard, but the development of the competition is faster so the star is always chasing. Strange fate for a seven-time world champion.