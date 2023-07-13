Showing up at Silverstone – a track known for its large number and quality of fast corners – with a new front wing designed above all to improve performance in slow corners is to say the least singular. But Mercedes, during this season, has already given moves of this type.

He did so in Monaco, introducing such a substantial package of innovations as to lead everyone to think of a single-seater, the W14, which had become a real B version of the one that had raced up to that moment. And, as we know, the Principality’s city track is by no means the best theater to introduce and try new things, if not specifically dedicated to that track.

Yet the data collected in Monte-Carlo helped Mercedes arrive ready in Barcelona. The Brackley-based team repeated a similar move at Silverstone, with the debut of the outwash effect front wing.

Silverstone, as mentioned, is certainly not the best track to get certain feedback from a wing designed to improve in slow corners. Indeed, it may even seem like a paradox. Yet in Brackley they are convinced that they have already seen progress.

This was stated after the race weekend in Great Britain by James Allison, technical director of the three-pointed star team. The former Ferrari engineer was cautious in commenting on the results given by the new appendix, but he also hinted at some confidence in the new element.

“It’s too early to say whether the new front wing has worked. Obviously it was designed to make us go faster. That’s why we do all our own things. The specific feature of this new front wing that excites us is that it should improve the car’s balance and performance in slow corners”.

“The Silverstone track is famous for many things, but slow corners certainly aren’t one of them. What comforted us at Silverstone is that we were quite competitive in the slower parts of the track. This is a point in favor of the new wing front”.

Formula 1, during the weekend of next week, will stop in Budapest to compete in the Hungarian Grand Prix. It will be the next track that will give more indicative signals to Mercedes, but, as mentioned, the first signs have been encouraging.

“I think when we get to Hungary, which is a track made up almost entirely of slow corners, we can know for sure. The first feedback is promising. The new front wing seems to do what we expected and we hope it will give us even more on the tracks that feature a wider range of slow curves,” concluded Allison.