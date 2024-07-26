Mercedes wants to continue the positive trend of the last three races with two victories and a third place for the W15. If last week in Hungary the Brackley team did not bring significant news, except for adaptations to the Hungarian track, here the situation changes significantly for the Belgian GP that closes the first part of the season before the summer holidays.

There is a certain expectation for the black and silver arrow on the ups and downs of the Ardennes: the technicians directed by James Allison have worked on several fronts of the car to seek maximum aerodynamic efficiency, given that at Spa-Francorchamps a good compromise must be found between the search for maximum speed on the long straights and the load necessary to cover the central section which is guided.

The front wing uses flaps with a lower chord, but the most significant change is to the underside: in the image of George Piola it is possible to notice how one of the flow diverters at the entrance of the Venturi channels protrudes significantly and now shows an increased size.

Mercedes W15: here is the low downforce rear wing and the unique beam wing Picture of: George Piola

As regards the pavement, a smaller protrusion of the front anti-intrusion cone cover can be observed, while on the lateral trailing edge the addition of a micro-flap curved upwards which is located just below the first of the sequence of five cannot be missed.

The specialists at Stella have found a good line of development that is producing good results and it should not be surprising if you see small micro aerodynamic updates that contribute to a better flow of flows: three of the four elements under the floor no longer have the upper edge which has been rounded off with fine work.

On the Halo, however, the carbon diadems that created blowholes on the crown of the safety system have disappeared, while at the rear, in addition to the low-load wing, there is only one element of the beam wing and a diffuser that is slightly more cambered on the upper trailing edge in search of more downforce.