An important innovation has been launched in the Mercedes team in the technical staff: George Russell’s track engineer, the 46-year-old Italian Riccardo Musconi, already in the Brackley team before the arrival of the star, will no longer be at the wall of the young English driver.

Riccardo, in fact, has assumed the role of Head of Trackside Performance, a new role that the team created in the factory to take care of the development of both black arrows and ensure that the team can express maximum performance with the material available.

Musconi, in a nutshell, finds himself in the delicate role of overseeing the development of the W14, a single-seater born with problems like its ancestor, but which will probably be evolved with a package of modifications from the Australian GP.

Marcus Dudley is the engineer who took the place of the driver from Imola alongside George Russell: he was promoted after being Lewis Hamilton’s “vehicle driver” for years as second to Peter Bonnington.

George Russell, Mercedes W14 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

La Stella, therefore, updates the technical structure directed by Mike Elliott and it is interesting to note that the good Italian engineer will have an important responsibility in relaunching the ambitions of the Brackley team: the evolution of the W14 will also pass through the staff entrusted to the Italian technician.

Musconi, last year shared Mercedes’ only 2022 success with George Russell, author of a beautiful feat in the Brazilian GP where the silverware had won a double. Riccardo got on the podium together with his driver to receive the Constructor’s trophy: from this year he will be less visible because he won’t be on the track, but that doesn’t mean he will have a less crucial role in the search for a result.