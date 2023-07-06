Mercedes is second in the Constructors’ championship with three points ahead of Aston Martin, relying on the solidity of the driver duo, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, punctual in the points, but the W14 equipped with bellies did not impress in Austria, the track where it was expected at a higher competitiveness threshold.

After the debut in Monte Carlo of the black arrow updated by James Allison, the Brackley team had achieved two podium positions in Spain, behind the elusive Max Verstappen with Red Bull, and third place for Lewis in Canada, shown Spielberg an unexpected downturn.

Toto Wolff hopes the team can relaunch at its home track at Silverstone, especially as an upgrade package is due to debut. In recent weeks we have been able to observe how the absolute technical values ​​have suddenly changed for those who have managed to bring new products onto the track: the most striking example was certainly that of McLaren, even if the relaunch of Ferrari cannot be overlooked.

The image of George Piola shows us the rear suspension of the W14: in this area we were expecting some new features that didn’t seem to have arrived, but it is interesting to observe how the carbon cover covers the lower arm and the axle shaft with a design that enhances not so much the structural function as that aerodynamics. The upper triangle shows how the front element is inclined forward for the benefit of an anti-squat effect thanks to which the technicians try to prevent the rear from “crouching” during acceleration.

The shot also shows us the mouth of the radiators of a traditional belly that has given up on the “zero-pod” concept that has never worked properly and, above all, highlights the two metal stiffening “beams” that serve to significantly reduce the bottom sidewalk push-ups.

Each is supported by a tie rod which is adjustable according to the height with which the bottom has to work on a given circuit: the Brackley technicians were inspired by an idea that Adrian Newey had successfully developed on the RB18 last year. The Mercedes creation is particularly contained in terms of shape and weight, a sign that everyone has made great strides in understanding ground effect.