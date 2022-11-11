Mercedes is pursuing its final rush in an attempt to undermine Ferrari’s second place in the Constructors’ World Championship. Brackley’s team is unquestionably growing with the disappointing W13, the car equipped with the mini bellies that, according to the leaders of the Brackley team, should have killed the championship by giving everyone a second per lap.

The facts have shown that this was not the case because Mike Elliott’s engineers did not take into account the effect of porpoising, the hopping on the straight, having deliberated a car that was able to produce a large downforce only with the bottom. grazing the asphalt.

The W13 proved to be one of the most pitch sensitive cars and paid a heavy price for the need to raise the car to mitigate the effects of bottoming, not only on the straight. The aerodynamicists lost the first months of the season trying to find a solution and then unquestionably benefited from the TD39 that the FIA ​​introduced in the Belgian GP: the International Federation changed the checks on the bottom and introduced an algorithm to measure the jumps. , forcing all the teams to raise their cars, some more or less, bringing the silver arrow closer to Red Bull and Ferrari.

Mercedes W13, detail of the front wing brought to Brazil after the modifications introduced in Mexico to become legal Photo by: Uncredited

The regulatory change “dictated” by Mercedes to the FIA ​​during construction has sparked very violent controversy during the summer, even if from Spa Francorchamps to today the W13, just to give an example, has added 10 points less than the Ferrari (143 versus 153). The feeling that the Star can try the hang-up is given by the last two GPs (USA and Mexico) in which Lewis Hamilton and George Russell managed to gnaw 27 points to the reds who, however, maintain a margin of 40 points to manage.

Mercedes W13, detail of the bottom revised by Austin Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The dynamics of the latest races play in favor of Mercedes which introduced a last package of updates in Austin then perfected in Mexico City, while the Scuderia had already fired all the cartridges of the development and will remain with the F1-75 equal to itself until in the end.

In Brazil, a small further update of micro-aerodynamics has been observed: on the rear brake duct a small, rather twisted flap has appeared which is characterized by about fifteen small transverse openings that are slightly further from the front to the rear.

This is a detail in rapid prototyping made with a 3D printer that suggests that it is a small element that could be aimed at the 2023 car, a single-seater that should have a very different lay-out from the W13, choosing to abandon zero. pod to steer towards the sloping bellies of Red Bull.