Over the weekend in Budapest, a video surfaced on social media showing a fan wearing what appeared to be an orange Max Verstappen shirt burning a black Mercedes cap.

The incident occurred a few weeks after a similar incident was filmed in an area reserved for fans at the Austrian Grand Prix. This behavior led F1 to take action by increasing safety and launching a new campaign called “Drive It Out”.

Last Sunday, after winning the Hungarian Grand Prix, Verstappen was asked for an opinion on the video of the fans burning Lewis Hamilton’s merchandise and the world champion called it “obviously unacceptable”.

“No, I totally disagree, because it’s just disgusting,” Verstappen said. “Overall, I think most of the audience cheered the whole race and also on the podium for every rider. I think that’s how it should be.”

“But those burnt merchandise videos I think are disgusting.”

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton star in a fierce fight for the F1 world championship in 2021 that spilled over to social media and saw tensions between their respective fans during the races.

At the British Grand Prix last July, when Verstappen spun during qualifying, the public welcomed the Dutchman’s maneuver with applause and then booed him during the interview at the end of the session.

Even though Verstappen ignored it, Hamilton urged the fans to stop, saying, “I think we’re better than that.”

Dutch fans with orange smoke bombs Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

A week later in Austria – a race attended by more than 50,000 Dutch fans supporting Verstappen – there were cheers and cheers in the stands as Hamilton crashed in qualifying, which the Mercedes driver called shocking.

Reports of excessive behavior and harassment by fans in Austria have drawn widespread condemnation from drivers and teams, as well as prompting F1 to undertake the “Drive It Out” campaign, which focuses on fighting and banning. of these attitudes.

The campaign was launched with a video in which all drivers condemn these behaviors and is intended to lead to talks between F1 and all race organizers to define further measures to ensure the safety of fans during the events.