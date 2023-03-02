Mercedes has decided to do a comparative test in the first free practice session of the Bahrain GP: the Brackley team will use a lighter rear wing than the one fitted to the W14 in last week’s three-day test.

The Sakhier track usually requires a medium-high load, but following the choices made by Red Bull and Ferrari, the team led by Mike Elliot also wants to see how the Black Arrow behaves if configured with a medium-load rear wing.

Mercedes W14: here is the medium-high downforce wing that will be used by Russell, the same one used in the tests Photo by: George Piola

The attempt is to improve aerodynamic efficiency to increase top speeds which were not yet those expected compared to the competition: Lewis Hamilton will be called to ride tomorrow with the new wing, while George Russell will dedicate himself to the version seen in the collective tests and then it will be the exchange of solutions before arriving at a choice for the race weekend which is not born under the best auspices, given that there is already talk of important corrections that could arrive for the Australian GP.

There is already a bit of unrest in the Mercedes team and there are several who believe that the technical director is under observation because under his management both the cars he has approved certainly did not impress.